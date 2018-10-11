Who Is Meredith’s Love Interest on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’?

Meredith Grey is single, but not for long. In a new episode of Grey’s Anatomy, fans will be introduced to her latest love interest, and he may look familiar to people.

That’s because her love interest will be played by How I Met Your Mother’s Josh Radnor. Radnor also starred on the series Rise for one season before its cancellation.

ABC isn’t releasing information about Radnor’s character, but we do know that he’ll make his entrance in tonight’s episode. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Krista Vernoff recently said of Meredith’s love life, “Derek will always be with her — in her heart and in the faces and hearts of their kids — but he’s gone and she’s still here and at the end of the season premiere she’s admitting that she wants more. She’s agreeing with Cece, the matchmaker, that there is no cap on happiness. That she can be happy with her career and her kids but having someone to share it all with might be really nice. And that means putting herself out there in a whole new way. Actually seeking love. That’s brand new. And Ellen Pompeo is showing colors this season that I’ve just never seen from her before, which is seriously impressive after 15 seasons of playing the same character!”

Meredith will meet Radnor on a blind date. In the episode, she mentions that she has no idea who he is or what he looks like.

While Radnor is best known as Ted Mosby in How I Met Your Mother, he is also a director and writer. In 2010, he made his writing and directorial debut with his comedy-drama film Happythankyoumoreplease, which won the Sundance Film Festival Audience Award and was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize. Two years later, he embarked on his second film, which he wrote, directed, and starred in. The movie, Liberal Arts, premiered at Sundance.

Radnor was born in Columbus, Ohio. He attended Kenyon College, where he graduated from with a Bachelor of Arts in drama. He went on to receive his MFA from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts.

At age 28, Radnor made his Broadway debut in the stage version of The Graduate. Two years later, he starred in The Paris Letter with Neil Patrick Harris. From 2005 to 2014, Radnor acted in How I Met Your Mother.

Watch Radnor and Meredith Grey’s love evolve on tonight’s episode of Grey’s Anatomy.

READ NEXT: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 15: How to Watch the Show Live Online

