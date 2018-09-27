‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 15: How to Watch the Show Live Online

The 15th season of Grey’s Anatomy is finally here. The show will premiere tonight, September 27, at 8pm ET/PT. It will be a two-hour premiere.

Preview

Tonight is going to be a jam-packed two-hour premiere.

The first hour episode is titled With a Wonder and Wild Desire, while the second episode will be called Broken Together, and is directed by Kevin McKidd.

The synopsis of the first episode reads, “The doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial vie for a new position. Meredith is seemingly distracted and struggles to stay focused, and Maggie finds herself the keeper of a big secret while Amelia and Owen try to figure out their relationship. Meanwhile, Jo and Alex’s honeymoon doesn’t go exactly as planned.”

The synopsis of the second episode reads, “New doctors continue to shake up the hospital in typical Grey Sloan manner. Meredith bonds with a patient while Jackson struggles with the meaning behind recent experiences, and after making a life-changing decision, Jo forms an unexpected alliance.”

Krista Vernoff opened up to TVLine in a recent interview about what fans can expect from Meredith Grey this season. She says of Meredith’s dating life, “It’s hard… and everybody has to do it, so it’s very human and very relatable. I was really interested in seeing someone as beautiful and smart and funny and complex as Meredith actually have to put herself out there.”

She continues, “That’s what she’s doing this season… and it’s something that somehow we’ve never really seen in 15 seasons of this show!”

But who will Meredith end up with? Vernoff says, “I can’t tease who she will end up with… but I can say that it is going to be a joyful, funny, complicated journey to get there.”

Be sure to tune into the season 15 premiere of Grey’s Anatomy tonight on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.