First Listen: Check Out Mick Jenkins’s Sophomore Release ‘Pieces of a Man’

Mick Jenkins released his sophomore album “Pieces of a Man” today, following his 2016 release “The Healing Component.”

The album comes on the heels of the single “Understood”, which was released on October 11th along with a no-frills music video. The single was followed by two more releases (and another video) on October 22nd, the second videoshowcasing two songs in two vignettes–one of which features Ghostface Killah. The video is less than three minutes long and previews the tracks “Padded Locks” and “Barcelona.”

The release of “Padded Locks” and “Barcelona” brought the total of previewed songs to three out of seventeen promised tracks.

The Chicago rapper is known widely for his song “Jazz”, which was popularized after its appearance on the 2014 release “The Water(S)” alongside fourteen other tracks. Though this is technically only his sophomore album, Jenkins is the voice behind a significant body of work.

Besides “The Water(S)”, he released Wave[s] in 2015. The early releases helped to establish him as a force to be reckoned with, utilizing dark, smooth instrumentals to complement his low baritone voice and unique lyrics.

His freshman album, 2016’s “The Healing Component”, was well-received.

Where to Stream?

The album is available on all major streaming services, including Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal and Soundcloud. Check it out below: