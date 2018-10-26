‘Midnight, Texas’ Season 2 Premiere Live Stream: How To Watch Online

Charlaine Harris’s Midnight, Texas is finally back on NBC. For awhile, there was concern that the show wasn’t coming back at all. But NBC finally decided to renew the season and it’s back tonight, October 26. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services.

Midnight, Texas premieres tonight, Friday, October 26, at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central on NBC. Read on for more details about how to watch it online.

FuboTV

NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Preview

It’s been a long time since we last saw Midnight, Texas. The first season ended in mid-September 2017. So it’s been more than a year since last season ended. That’s a long wait. The series is based by the popular books written by Charlaine Harris, who also wrote True Blood. But the show hasn’t yet reached the audience that True Blood has, which was why renewal is still up in the air at NBC for so long.

The show premiered with 3.6 million viewers, which isn’t bad for a summer series premiere. And it didn’t lose too much after that, with a finale of 3.4 million viewers. This might not be great for a fall or spring series, but was good for a summer series. Now it remains to be seen what happens now that the show is moved to the fall.

If you don’t remember where the show left off, here’s a quick recap. The finale began with the group concerned about a veil separating the living from the dead. Fiji was the demon’s big focus, and everyone set out to save her. A wraith badly burned Olivia, and she, Bobo, and Creek sought shelter in Fiji’s home. Manfred found demonically imprinted items at the pawn shop and told Lem that he planned to “let evil hijack me.” He told Creek that he loved her just before he took the big step. In exchange for a promise of being freed from this realm, multiple evil spirits jumped into Manfred’s body to help him.

So thus powered, Manfred squared off to face Colcannar. Meanwhile, Bobo suggested sleeping with Fiji so the demon wouldn’t want her anymore, but she admitted to accidentally killing Jeremy when she tried that. She wasn’t willing to risk Bobo’s life. However, he persisted, they made love, and Colcannar was very, very angry.

That’s when possessed-Manfred, with the help of Lem and the Reverend (who is actually a werewolf), destroyed Colcannar in battle and the veil re-sealed. Olivia, meanwhile, was close to dying. But Lem gave her some of his vampire blood and she was healed. They later married.

At the very end, Manfred realizes that he’s bleeding from his ear and the ground beneath him begins to rumble. That’s when everyone goes outside and sees a construction crew. Melanie Pratt says they’re renovating the hotel and they want to revive Midnight. Manfred sees a ghost banging on the hotel window, and it looks like very bad things are afoot.