Netflix New Releases: What’s New This Month

Netflix is cycling out the old and bringing in a host of new television series, movies and kids shows in November, including several Christmas favorites. You’ll also have some big budget blockbuster films, the final season of the Netflix Original series “House of Cards,” and plenty of classic movies to look forward to in the upcoming month.
For those of you who like to celebrate Christmas for a solid two months, you can kick off the month with “Angela’s Christmas,” – an animated feature about a young Irish girl who’s greatest desire is to make sure everyone is warm, safe and loved at Christmas, and “The Holiday Calendar,” – a film about a photographer who is given a magical advent calendar that can predict the future.
A number of classic film-favorites are coming to the streaming service as well, including “Sixteen Candles,” “Bram Stoker’s Dracula,” and “Good Will Hunting.” Fans of “Narcos” will have the new season to binge over the upcoming month as well.
Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in November:
November 1
- Angela’s Christmas
- Bram Stoker’s Dracula
- Bring It On: In It to Win It
- Cape Fear
- Children of Men
- Close Encounters of the Third Kind
- Cloverfield
- Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
- Doctor Strange
- Fair Game – Director’s Cut
- Follow This: Part 3
- From Dusk Till Dawn
- Good Will Hunting
- Jet Li’s Fearless
- Julie & Julia
- Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1
- National Lampoon’s Animal House
- Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow
- Planet Hulk
- Scary Movie 2
- Scary Movie 3
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- Sixteen Candles
- Stink!
- The English Patient
- The Judgement
- The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin
- The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep
- Transcendence
- Vaya
November 2
- Brainchild
- House of Cards: Season 6
- ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black
- The Holiday Calendar
- The Other Side of the Wind
- They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 4
November 3
- Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil
November 4
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj
- Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
November 5
- Homecoming: Season 1
- John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons
November 7
- Into the Forest
November 8
- The Sea of Trees
November 9
- Beat Bugs: Season 3
- La Reina del Flow
- Medal of Honor
- Outlaw King
- Spirit Riding Free: Season 7
- Super Drags
- The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6
- Treehouse Detectives: Season 2
- Westside
November 12
- Green Room
November 13
- Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin
- Oh My Ghost
- Warrior: Season 1
November 15
- May The Devil Take You
- The Crew
November 16
- Cam
- Narcos: Mexico
- Ponysitters Club: Season 2
- Prince of Peoria
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
- The Break-Up
- The Kominsky Method
- The Princess Switch
November 18
- The Pixar Story
November 19
- The Last Kingdom: Season 3
November 20
- Kulipari: Dream Walker
- Motown Magic
- Sabrina
- The Final Table
- Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia
November 21
- The Tribe
November 22
- Jiro Dreams of Sushi
- Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet
- The Christmas Chronicles
November 23
- Frontier: Season 3
- Fugitiva
- Sick Note: Season 2
- To Build or Not to Build: Season 2
November 25
- My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever
November 27
- Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attell
November 29
- Pocoyo: Season 4
November 30
- 1983
- A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding
- Baby
- Death by Magic
- F is for Family: Season 3
- Happy as Lazzaro
- Rajma Chawal
- Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 2
- The World Is Yours
- Tiempo Compartido
READ NEXT: What’s Leaving Netflix in November?
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook