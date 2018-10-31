LISTEN: Slipknot Drops New Song ‘All Out Life’

Slipknot recently announced that they will be releasing a new album sometime in summer, 2019, with the promise that the material on the album will be really intense and heavy, according to Metal Hammer.

Check out frontman Corey Taylor’s full quote to Metal Hammer from mid-October:

“The way we’ve been describing it is, ‘What if the guys who made ‘Iowa’ matured? What if the kids who made ‘Iowa’ grew up?’ That’s kind of the way we’re looking at it because some of this shit is so heavy — but there’s melody, there’s really cool melancholic melody going on. Some of this shit is just so hard and dirty fast. It’s fucking really good. It’s also us at our most ambitious, our most experimental, also us doing what we fucking do best which is basically when everybody thinks they’ve got us figured out, we just smack them in the face with everything we’ve got.” “At a time when most bands are slowing down, I think we’ve written our heaviest song — one of them anyway — on this new album. It’s going to be fucking crazy. People are going to shit their pants when they hear it.”

Taylor is holding true on his promise that Slipknot’s newest music is going to be reminiscent of Iowa’s days, after surprise-dropping a new song on Halloween called “All Out Life” via Zane Lowe’s World Record show on Beats 1 on Apple Music. Check out the music video below:

Taylor says the new album is “one of the darkest chapters in Slipknot’s history — it’s that good. It’s complicated, it’s dark, it’s heavy, it’s melodic, it’s fierce, it’s angry and it’s real, it’s raw as hell and it’s gonna be talking about a lot of things that people are going to need in their life right now.”

According to Metal Injection, Taylor also spoke about the lyrical inspiration for the new track, stating: “Everybody talks about toxic masculinity and toxic fandom these days. For me, it’s more about this toxic idea that unless something came out 10 minutes ago, it’s not any good, and that bothers me.”

He continued: “It’s, like, I love new music, but at the same time, don’t turn your back on the music that’s been. Don’t turn your back on the people that worked to make a platform for you to have a platform in the first place, so for me, it’s really about … It’s a rallying cry for everyone. It’s about all of us getting together and saying, ‘You know what? Let’s not talk about old. Let’s not talk about new. Let’s talk about what is. Let’s talk about what’s good, what’s real, and get behind that and start embracing things that matter because there’s history there and not just because it’s the next best thing.'”

Slipknot’s own Shawn “Clown” Crahan directed the explosive “All Out Life” video, which shows a crowd of masked people chaotically rushing an abandoned warehouse, moshing, falling to the floor, and rising again while being sprayed with what looks like blood.

The song is the first new song the band has released in over four years. You can read the lyrics to “All Out Life” below:

[Verse 1]

What a world, the horizon

It’s coming like a hell-bent killing machine

Can’t afford to be the goddamn wreckage

Burn it all again at a million degrees

Calling all the adamant upper-level

Undefeated counterfeit cunts with a reason to fear

Throw away all the meaningless shit that’s clinging

The enemy is here, I said stop

[Pre-Chorus 1]

Give it to 3

I’m going to show you how to do it if you know what I mean

One by one against, give me the name

All you shiny pretty never-wills ruined the game

You hold all the keys so the chains shouldn’t hold you

I know you heard me, I fucking told you

[Chorus]

Old does not mean dead

New does not mean best

No hard feelings

I’m tired of being right

About everything I’ve said

Yours does not mean mine

Kill does not mean die

We are not your kind

No excuses

I challenge you to all-out fucking life

[Verse 2]

Drop that shit and put it on a pedestal

Children are afraid of the gods

Raise your hands and show me what’s impossible

That makes us even, never tell me the odds

What a bore, getting stuck in a metaphor

I don’t want to go to sleep

I need a breakdown quick in negotiations

Get it all together and remember to seethe, stop

[Pre-Chorus 2]

Give it to 3

I’m going to show you how to do it if you know what I mean

Drive by violence, more of the same

I can see where you’re going and I’m really ashamed

Do you think when you act or just act like you’re thinking?

I got to know now, you better tell me

[Chorus]

Old does not mean dead

New does not mean best

No hard feelings

I’m tired of being right

About everything I’ve said

Yours does not mean mine

Kill does not mean die

We are not your kind

I challenge you to all-out life

[Interlude]

We are gathered here today to get it right

Repeat after me:

“I will not celebrate mediocrity

I will not worship empty shells

I will not listen to worthless noises

I will not subject myself to selected predictable choices

My time, my attention

My quality should not be bought and sold

For convenience’s sake, ever!”

[Refrain]

We are not your kind

We are not your kind

We are not your kind

We are not your kind

We are not your kind

We are not your kind

We are not your kind

We are not your kind

[Chorus]

Old does not mean dead (Hey!)

New does not mean best (Hey!)

No hard feelings

I’m tired of being right

About everything I’ve said

Yours does not mean mine (Mine!)

Kill does not mean die (Die!)

Pay attention

It’s gonna be a while ’til I really feel alright

Old does not mean dead (Hey!)

New does not mean best (Hey!)

No hard feelings

I’m tired of being right

About everything I’ve said

Yours does not mean mine (Mine!)

Kill does not mean die (Die!)

We are not your kind

No excuses

I challenge you to all-out fucking life

[Outro]

All-out life

Yeah

I challenge you to all-out fucking life

Yeah

(Live! Live! Live! Life!)

