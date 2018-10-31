Stephanie & Travis on ‘Real Housewives of Dallas’

Tonight on The Real Housewives of Dallas, Stephanie and Travis renew their vows after a decade of marriage.

“It’s important to me because it’s important to you,” Travis told Stephanie during last week’s episode. “I want you to be happy.”

Stephanie has been extremely open with cameras about how RHOD has impacted her life. Speaking in an interview last year, the reality TV star said, “I feel like I’ve learned more about myself in one year than I have my entire life… My husband [Travis Hollman] is amazing. Whenever I was approached to do the show, I did not think I could do it. He was like, give yourself permission to, you know, try something and be yourself, and the worst thing that happens is you don’t go back for a season two.”

Stephanie continued by admitting that she and Travis are no strangers to therapy. “We started before the show, and we did it the entire time we were filming, ‘cause I felt like it’s easy for people to lose sight of who they are, and I didn’t want to lose sight of what is important, which is my husband and my children.”

On last week’s episode, fans learned that Travis is leaving to go to Harvard Business School. Stephanie explained that while she was very happy for him, she was also very sad for herself. She admitted she has experienced depression throughout her life and is worried about how she’ll handle Travis being gone. Travis’ advice? “Take it one day at a time.”

And why is Travis going to Harvard in the first place?

According to Bravo TV, Harvard will be a three-year business program for Travis, which Stephanie says will be a “game changer for the family.”

The outlet goes on to say that his stepfather, Thomas Dudley, was a governor who helped found the college’s administration back in 1650. They write, ” According to Harvard bylaws from the agreement, anyone in the Dudley family can attend the school. Unfortunately, Travis didn’t know about this the first time he went to college, but it’s better late than never, right?”