How to Stream & Download Tory Lanez’s ‘Love Me Now?’

Tonight, Tory Lanez is dropping his third studio album LoVE me NOw? The album has been touted as Lanez’s finest work to date, and was preceded by the promotional singles “Talk to Me” and “Keep In Touch.” The latter peaked at number 58 on the Canadian Hot 100.

How to Stream & Listen to Tory Lanez’s New Album ‘LoVE me NOw?’

Lanez’s album will be made available on a number of different platforms at 9 p.m. Pacific Thursday (Oct. 25) or midnight Eastern Friday (Oct. 26) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed the streaming platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen to them below.

Apple Music

You will be able to stream Lanez’s new album on iTunes and Apple Music. If you have an Apple Music account, you can go into the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when the album is out. Click here to learn how.

If you don’t have an Apple Music account and want to try it out, you can click here to start a free 30-day trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Apple Music catalog until the date that you would have been billed for the full price. The album is also available for pre-order on iTunes, which you can check out here.

Spotify

Based on the standard release schedule for Spotify, LoVE me NOw? will also be available to stream on the platform. If you don’t have a Spotify account, you can sign up for one here and pay only $0.99 for the first three months.

Tidal

Lanez’s new album will also be available to listen to on Tidal. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which provides access to music videos and curated playlists.

There is also a free 30-day trial option for Tidal HiFi, which provides access to videos, playlists, and Lossless High Fidelity sound quality. Click here to sign up for either trial.

Preview

According to Genius, Lanez originally planned to release LoVE me NOw? sometime in September, but the date was pushed back to October 26. In an interview with Beats 1, he explained his creative process and the upbeat direction the new album takes.

“I was working on my last album Memories Don’t Die and I was making a lot of that music in the fall,” he said. “And then, you know, I live in Miami so once, you know, the weather started getting warmer, I felt like, I wish I had a whole another compilation of music just for this hot summer.”

Lanez released the official tracklist on October 18. The album runs fifteen tracks, and includes guest features from 2 Chainz, Chris Brown, Meek Mill and Bryson Tiller. Check it out below.

1. “Why DON’T You LOVE me?”

2. “SHE tOLd Me”

3. “DucK my Ex” (featuring Chris Brown & 2 Chainz)

4. “DrIP DrIp Drip” (featuring Meek Mill)

5. “TAlk tO Me” (featuring Rich The Kid)

6. “FlEXiBle” (featuring Chris Brown & Lil Baby)

7. “IF iT Ain’T rIGHt” (featuring A Boogie wit da Hoodie)

8. “FeRRis WhEEL” (featuring Trippie Redd)

9. “CuT me oFF” (featuring NAV)

10. “ThE RUn oFF”

11. “YoU ThouGHt WrONg”

12. “MiAMi” (featuring Gunna)

13. “KeeP IN tOUcH” (featuring Bryson Tiller)

14. “S.w.I.n.G” (featuring PnB Rock & Trey Songz)

15. “KJm”

In a since deleted Instagram post, Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, teased that LoVE me NOw? is his best album to date. “I honestly can say that I’m MORE excited about this Project than any of my previous ones,” he wrote. “I feel like I’ve over analyzed how musical and lyrical and balanced my albums had to be … there fore making the process take longer.

“THIS TIME AROUND,” he added. “I’m just in a great space creatively and I don’t care about the opinions of anybody but my FANS AND REAL SUPPORTERS !! NO ONE ELSE MATTERS BUT US !”