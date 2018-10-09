Fans Hope Taylor Swift & Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Will Be at 2018 AMAs Together

Taylor Swift is the opening act at the 2018 American Music Awards, also known as the AMAs. Swift has been absent from awards shows for a while and has been taking a break from the spotlight, up until a few days ago. She has also been on tour in past months. Oh, and did we mention that she’s been spending time with the man who she is dating.

According to Bustle, Swift and her British actor boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, have never made an official public appearance together, so do you think they will appear on the red carpet together at the AMAs? Will Alwyn be at Swift’s side when she finds out if she’s won in any of the four categories in which she’s nominated tonight? Fans can cross their fingers. Swift is nominated for Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year, Favorite Female Artist — Pop/Rock, and Favorite Album — Pop/Rock.

Swift’s last awards show performance was when she opened up the 2016 Grammys, so it’s been over two years since she last took the stage at a big event. Swift is set to deliver a performance of her song “I Did Something Bad”, off of her “Reputation” album.

Even though tonight could be a major night for Swift, the couple has enjoyed their privacy over the past year. When asked about his relationship with Swift, in an interview with British Vogue, Alwyn said, “I’m aware people want to know about that side of things, I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people … but I really prefer to talk about work.”

Low key romance. Rare photos of Taylor Swift together with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn last night in New York City. pic.twitter.com/2PnKFZqVMJ — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 9, 2017

While Swift is making a comeback to the music scene, what does her actor boyfriend have going on? According to Bustle, he is quite busy as well. Alwyn is playing Ben Kingsley’s son in Operation Finale and he is also appearing in Boy Erased, The Favourite, and Mary Queen Of Scots this year.

Alwyn and Swift were first reported to be dating in May 2017, though People has stated the couple has actually been dating since late 2016. Today, the two reportedly spend the bulk of their time together at Alwyn’s home in London’s Crouch End.

J-14 has reported that there is evidence Alwyn could be attending the AMAs tonight. AMAs’ official Twitter account showed the seating line up for the awards show and there appears to be an empty seat next to Taylor Swift. Of course, it could end up being filled by anyone – a friend, a fellow artist, a publicist, a family member … But, fans are hoping Alwyn will take the seat.

When it comes to Swift’s love life in the past, she has been vocal about her music being inspired by her relationships. According to People, her latest album “Reputation”, appears to have been inspired by Swift’s “low-key relationship” with Alwyn. In particular, the songs “Gorgeous”, “Call It What You Want”, “Delicate” and “Dress” all seem to be about the couple’s relationship.

Recently, a source dished on the couple’s relationship to People, saying, “She seems to be in a great place both career and love wise. Joe is just an amazing boyfriend. He is very supportive. Taylor adores his family. She’s in a very good place.”