‘Black Lightning’ Live Stream: How to Watch Season 2 Premiere Online

Following a critically acclaimed debut season, Black Lightning is set to return for Season 2.

Episodes of the new season will air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, starting with the premiere on October 9.

Preview

Much like the other DC shows on The CW (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl and Legends of Tomorrow), Black Lightning enjoyed a successful first season, earning an impressive 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Of the 48 reviews from critics, 47 of them were positive.

Still, while it’s similar in the fact that the first season garnered praise, Black Lightning, which isn’t part of the “Arrowverse,” was also able to create its own identity separate of those previous CW superhero shows.

“Black Lightning has set up an intriguing premise that’s been pushed along by a cast of well-defined characters,” wrote The Atlantic’s Pilot Viruet. “And it’s already managed to distinguish itself not only from the Arrowverse, but also from Marvel’s Luke Cage, the series that’s usually mentioned in the same breath.”

That review came following just the second episode, but the show continued to receive acclaim during its 13-episode first season, which concluded last April with “Shadow of Death: The Book of War.”

The second season, meanwhile, will pick up immediately following the conclusion of the first. The season premiere is titled “The Book of Consequences: Chapter One: Rise of the Green Light Babies.”

“The things that happened in season one, we in a sense wake up [in season two] and try to proceed as normal, and are confronted with all the consequences and all the things that have changed,” said Cress Williams, who plays Jefferson Pierce aka Black Lightning. “So there’s a lot of repercussions to come.”

Salim Akil, the showrunner and the writer and director of the season two premiere, gave a hint of a potential theme during the season:

One of the biggest stereotypes that is out there is that all white people are rich and doing great. This season, what we want to show is that it’s one of the [most] hurtful stereotypes… aside from the stereotypes of African-Americans and Latinos, that is one of the worst stereotypes, because what it tends to do is divide us. “If we could find those common grounds and see that we’re all suffering and dealing with the same (expletive): crack, opioids, ‘I need a better job’, ‘I need a better school and better education’… so going into this new season, we’re gonna debunk that stereotype.

It’s unclear how many episodes will be in Season 2, but it’s expected to again be shorter than the 23 the other “Arrowverse” shows typically have.