How to Watch the ‘Charmed’ Reboot Premiere Online

Tonight is the premiere of the all-new revival of Charmed. This new series does not appear to be continuing the story from the original series, but rather is a reboot with an entirely new story and new cast. The first episode will air on The CW on Sunday, October 14 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.)

Preview

Here’s the trailer for Charmed.

The synopsis for the new Charmed reads: “Mel and Maggie Vera suffer a shock when their mother dies suddenly, but before they have time to heal from their loss, another surprise shows up on their doorstep in the shape of an older sister — brilliant geneticist Macy — whom their mother never told them existed. The emotional stress takes its toll and the girls begin to exhibit impossible new abilities. An explanation comes from an unexpected place: the new chair of the women’s studies department. Harry Greenwood reveals that the three are powerful witches, and he is their whitelighter, there to advise and guide them as they battle dark forces.”

Charmed originally had quite a bit of backlash that darkened the show’s return, but the new cast said they didn’t want to focus on the backlash, but instead want to focus on the show’s positivity. Some of the backlash came from the idea of rebooting the show rather than reviving it. The original show was a fan favorite. In January, Holly Marie Combs tweeted unfavorably about the show, saying that the franchise belonged to the four main actresses and the vast amount of writers, and they should have consulted them rather than “capitalizing on our hard work.” In May she tweeted: “I will never understand what is fierce, funny, or feminist in creating a show that basically says the original actresses are too old to do a job they did 12 years ago.”

You’ll notice a lot of differences between the shows. Rhyming couplets are out, and the show is based in a fictional Michigan town rather than in San Francisco. But the show still has a lot of “charm,” even if it’s really setting itself apart from the original.