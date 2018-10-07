How to Watch ‘Dancing With the Stars Juniors’ Online

Dancing With the Stars is in full swing and now, DWTS Juniors is here. While season 27 DWTS‘ schedule is Monday and Tuesday nights, Dancing With the Stars Juniors‘s time slot is Sunday nights, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. For those who would like to watch the show online, but do not have a cable subscription or log in info, there are still other options for watching the show. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the ABC network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch Shark Tank live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free 5-day trial right here (you don’t need to have PlayStation to sign up), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch DWTS Juniors live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR, but there are some restrictions.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now also offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch DWTS Juniors episodes live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.

Dancing With the Stars Junior airs in a slightly different format than the “grown-up” version of the show. There are young pros matched with celebrity kids and each of the teams have a mentor. The mentors are familiar faces from season 27 of Dancing With the Stars. The pros from DWTS step in to advise the youngsters and help individual teams with their performances. In an interview with pro dancer Cheryl Burke, Burke told us, “I think that the way these kids really love each other and cheer each other on, the way they are so excited for one another and so sad when someone leaves is going to make the viewers fall in love with them.”

Burke, along with the rest of the mentors on DWTS Juniors, are pulling triple duty each week, being a part of Juniors, and appearing on DWTS with two performances each week. It’s safe to say that their dance cards are full.

The season 1 cast of the new junior edition was revealed on the premiere week of DWTS season 27. The young pro dancers on the show are Rylee Arnold, Hailey Bills, Brightyn Brems, Lev Khmelev, Kami Couch, Kamri Peterson, Elliana Walmsley, Artyon Celestine, JT Church, Tristan Ianeiro, Jake Monreal, and Sage Rosen. And, the celebrity contestants include Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, Black-ish star Miles Brown, Jason Maybaum, General Hospital actor Hudson West, Scottie Pippen’s daughter Sophia Pippen, Stuck in the Middle actress Ariana Greenblatt, Sky Brown, Tripp Palin, Stevie Wonder son Mandla Morris, Kenzie Ziegler from Dance Moms, Addison Osta Smith, and Akash Vukoti.

Pure DWTS has reported that the troupe dancers are Makeila Lawrence, Cody Bingham, Reese Hatala, and Sebastian Jozuka. The hosts for Dancing With the Stars Juniors are former celebrity contestants Frankie Muniz and Jordan Fisher, who previously went on the DWTS tour. As for the judges on the show, they are DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy, choreographer Mandy Moore and former DWTS champion Adam Rippon.