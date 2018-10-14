Supergirl Live Stream: How to Watch Season 4 Premiere Online

Supergirl, one-quarter of The CW’s ever-popular Arrowverse, is back for a fourth season, but this time it’s on a new night.

Season 4 episodes will air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW, starting with the premiere on October 14. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Supergirl (or watch it on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

The CW (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including the CW (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers four different channel packages, all of which include the CW (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.

Preview

Following Supergirl’s defeat of Reign at the end of last year, one of the main themes of the new season will focus on the political and violent battle of humans vs aliens on Earth-38. That, of course, became well known when it was revealed that Captain Liberty–the founder of the anti-alien group Children of Liberty–would be joining the show in a recurring role as the main antagonist for the season.

Traces of that theme are also made clear in the trailer, which sees Agent Liberty “preparing for war,” and Mercy Graves rallying against aliens.

Showrunner Jessica Queller explained some of the thought-process behind the human vs. alien idea:

These are tough issues. I was going to answer your question: The hardest thing is solving world peace [laughs]. How do you get people to be kind to one another and listen to one another? One of the challenges for Supergirl this year is that there’s anti-alien sentiment. How does Supergirl combat fear when she is the thing they are afraid of? I think these are difficult issues in real-life just as they are in dramatic portrayals, and we’re just all just kind of soul-searching in the writers room

The Season 4 premiere, titled “American Alien,” is directed by Jesse Warn, who directed five episodes in the third season, including both the season premiere and finale.