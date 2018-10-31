What’s Leaving Hulu in November?

Hulu is bringing out a host of new movies, shows and kids series for the month of November, and viewers are excited to start binge watching the newest selection of Christmas movies, classic films and shows available on the streaming service.

However, as expected, Hulu is also removing several shows, movies and documentaries throughout November as well. We hate finding out our favorite movies and shows (that have been around forever) are suddenly gone from the service, so Heavy wanted to give readers a chance to catch up on their favorite shows before they’re gone. Luckily there aren’t nearly as many movies and shows leaving as there are coming out.

Below is a list of what’s leaving Hulu over the month of November. Get your binging done as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss them.

November 30

A Good Woman

A Murder of Crows

Always Watching

American Psycho

American Psycho 2

Anaconda

Anarchy Parlor

Be Cool

Burnt Offerings

Cake

City Island

Cool It

Darkness

Doctor Dolittle 2

Driftwood

Emma

Escape From New York

Extortion

Fall Time

Get Shorty

Ghost In the Shell

Going Overboard

Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man

I Am David

Joyride

Prancer

Primal Fear

Pumpkinhead

Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings

Roger Dodger

Senorita Justice

Small Town Saturday Night

Species

Species II

Species III

Stanley & Iris

Stealth Fighter

The Terminator

They Came Together

What Dreams May Come

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Without

