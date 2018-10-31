What’s Leaving Hulu in November?

Hulu is bringing out a host of new movies, shows and kids series for the month of November, and viewers are excited to start binge watching the newest selection of Christmas movies, classic films and shows available on the streaming service.
However, as expected, Hulu is also removing several shows, movies and documentaries throughout November as well. We hate finding out our favorite movies and shows (that have been around forever) are suddenly gone from the service, so Heavy wanted to give readers a chance to catch up on their favorite shows before they’re gone. Luckily there aren’t nearly as many movies and shows leaving as there are coming out.
Below is a list of what’s leaving Hulu over the month of November. Get your binging done as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss them.
November 30
- A Good Woman
- A Murder of Crows
- Always Watching
- American Psycho
- American Psycho 2
- Anaconda
- Anarchy Parlor
- Be Cool
- Burnt Offerings
- Cake
- City Island
- Cool It
- Darkness
- Doctor Dolittle 2
- Driftwood
- Emma
- Escape From New York
- Extortion
- Fall Time
- Get Shorty
- Ghost In the Shell
- Going Overboard
- Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man
- I Am David
- Joyride
- Prancer
- Primal Fear
- Pumpkinhead
- Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings
- Roger Dodger
- Senorita Justice
- Small Town Saturday Night
- Species
- Species II
- Species III
- Stanley & Iris
- Stealth Fighter
- The Terminator
- They Came Together
- What Dreams May Come
- What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
- Without
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook