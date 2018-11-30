Beth Chapman Shares First Pic Since Emergency Surgery

Beth Chapman shared a photo of herself from her hospital bed just days after she had emergency surgery in Los Angeles, California.

“Another bend in the road, yet not the end of the road,” Chapman captioned the photo, which you can see below.

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that Chapman, best-known for her role on Dog the Bounty Hunter, had to undergo surgery on her throat after she was having trouble breathing the night before. Chapman was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where doctors performed surgery after finding a life-threatening blockage.

“Sources tell [us], doctors who performed the surgery discovered her throat cancer has returned. Doctors say it’s too early to give a prognosis, but it’s serious. They’re currently evaluating treatment options,” TMZ reported.

Last year, Chapman had surgery to remove a mass in her throat after being diagnosed with Stage 2 throat cancer.

“I’ve stared down the devil more than once in my life but I’ve never faced a real life or death decision. My life has never been easy, and I surely don’t expect it to start now. Still, I’ve never been a victim and I won’t let cancer beat me,” she said in a television special called Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives, which aired in 2017. At the time, Chapman was told that she had a 50/50 shot at surviving.

After an emotional roller coaster, Chapman was able to beat cancer and had been enjoying her new lease on life over the past several months. Despite this devastating news, she seems to be keeping a positive attitude, judging by the caption on her latest Instagram photo.

Further details on her current prognosis are unknown at this time.

Chapman has received hundreds of messages and well-wishes since news of her emergency surgery broke. Her fans are really hoping that she’s able to pull through and beat cancer once more.