Are Channing Tatum & Jessie J Dating?

Channing Tatum and Jenna Tatum split this past spring, after 9 years of marriage. In a joint public statement, the two revealed “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple… Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.” Since their split, fans have been waiting for any kind of news about the ex-couple’s love lives and who those “different paths” might take them to next.

US Weekly reported that Dewan was spotted kissing actor Steve Kazee earlier this month, after formally filing for divorce from Tatum at the end of October. As for Tatum, it was reported by People that he is dating singer Jessie J, after a fan tweeting about seeing them at a mini-golf course together.

Who knew a mini golf job could be so crazy. Tonight I had to watch one of my asshole ex professors make out with his fiancé, then my coworker cut his hand open and had to go to the hospital, and finally Jessie j and Channing Tatum came in to play a round. — medium (@mpower172) October 6, 2018

Though Tatum and Jessie J’s respective reps did not respond to the rumor when People first released it, their recent posts to social media suggest that they are a couple.

Last night, Tatum posted a photo from the back of a crowd at Jessie J’s concert, admiring that “This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow.” The concert, which was in London, happened just a few days after Tatum’s London opening of Magic Mike Live at the Hippodrome Casino. According to Jessie J’s Instagram story, she was there to show the same support to her rumored man. In the story, she wrote “Congratulations @channingtatum what a show… Ladies and Gentlemen you don’t want to miss this.”

Earlier this month, E! News reported that Tatum was “spotted carrying his daughter in his arms into the Wiltern Theatre before Jessie, 30, took the stage to perform.”