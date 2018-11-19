‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 27 Finale Spoilers

The season 27 finale of Dancing With the Stars airs tonight, in just one, jam-packed episode. Normally, the finale airs in two parts, but this year is different. There will be two performances from each contestant tonight, that are eligible for America’s online votes. There will be a repeat dance and then, of course, the long-awaited freestyle. But, there will be no 24-Hour Fusion Dance, since the finals will air all in one episode.

When it comes to the celebrity guests on the finale, there is a star-studded lineup of musical performers. The Thanksgiving Spectacular opening number will take place with a large parade event and cast-offs from the season will return to participate as well.

For the musical performers, the lineup includes Dan + Shay, Lauren Daigle, Avril Lavigne, John Schneider, Robin Thicke and Tinashe. Schneider and Tinashe were contestants on the show this season. Dan + Shay will be singing their hit song “Speechless”, Daigle will perform her single “You Say”, Avril Lavigne will sing her latest release “Head Above Water”, Schneider will sing “Walk a Mile in My Shows”, Robin Thicke will sing “Living in New York City”, and Tinashe will sing during a big dance number, according to ABC.

When it comes to the spoilers on what to expect from the contestants’ performances tonight, we have the rundown on the lineup below.

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten

For Alexis Ren’s Repeat Dance with Bersten, the two are performing a Tango to “Swan Lake” by Ray Chew Live. When it comes to the freestyle routine, they are dancing to “Head Above Water,” which will feature a live performance from Avril Lavigne.

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess have made their way into the finale. They are doing a Repeat Performance of a Cha Cha routine to “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer. For their freestyle dance, they are dancing to a remix of “The Greatest Show’ by Panic at the Disco. Bobby Bones is the crazy, dark horse in the running this season.

Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe

Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe are doing a Repeat Dance to “Disturbia” by Rihanna, which will be the Tango. Their freestyle performance will be to Bjork’s song “It’s Oh So Quiet”.

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson are the front-runners in the finale this season. The duo will deliver a Repeat performance of the Charleston to “Living in New York City,” which will be sung by Robin Thicke live tonight. For their freestyle routine, they will dance to “Ain’t No Sunshine” (the Lido Remix) by Bill Withers.

When it comes to voting for your favorite contestants tonight, voting will be strictly online. ABC has explained, “Viewers will be allowed to participate in an online-only live vote at http://DWTSLiveVote.com. Voting will open at the beginning of the live broadcast and close approximately five minutes after the last dance. The live vote will only be available during the live broadcast in the Eastern and Central time zones. However, any individuals with access to http://DWTSLiveVote.com will be permitted to vote while the vote is open, regardless of their time zone (provided they are voting from within the U.S. and Puerto Rico).”