Danielle Staub & Husband Marty Caffrey File for Divorce Three Months After Wedding

Danielle Staub has been married several times and last season on Real Housewives of New Jersey, fans got to see Marty Caffrey propose to her. On season 9 of the show, the season kicks off with Staub planning her wedding, which took place in May 2018, according to E! News. Unfortunately for the ex-couple, Caffrey filed for divorce three months after they tied the knot and the split has become quite volatile.

Caffrey filed for divorce on August 14, 2018, but two days prior to the filing, an incident at their home led each of them to file temporary restraining orders against each other. The orders were dropped after the filing. According to People, Caffrey claimed in his restraining order that Staub had threatened to stab him. His restraining order stated, “Over the past year, [Staub] has threatened to stab [Caffrey] in the neck at least a dozen times. [Staub] has thrown items at [Caffrey] in the past when she became angry,” the documents continue, according to RadarOnline. “[Staub] has thrown a stapler and kitchen utensils at [Caffrey]. [Staub] goes on screaming tangents loud enough for the neighbors to hear whenever [Caffrey] disagrees with her. [Staub] would scream derogatory things about [Caffrey] and his children.” Staub’s rep called the statements made to People “laughable”.

When it comes to Staub’s restraining order against Caffrey, Us Weekly reported that she claimed to have found Caffrey in her garage “to be under the influence of alcohol, agitated and confrontational.”

Prior to the split, Staub’s rep told E! that the couple was having issues. Her rep stated, “Danielle is having some difficulties with her marriage right now and is hoping everything will work out.”

After the filing by Caffrey and after he reportedly spoke with the media, Staub’s rep told Bravo, “Danielle is very disappointed that Marty spent time composing a three-page statement for the media but won’t sit down and talk with her about the situation. She is also disappointed that he seems much more concerned about press coverage than he does about his marriage.” This statement was made after Caffrey publicly said that he was suffering “financial, verbal and emotional abuse”.

At Staub’s wedding, several of her fellow RHONY cast members were a part of the nuptials, Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs were bridesmaids, and Teresa Giudice, was a maid of honor, along with Staub’s two daughters. Giudice did say there was “a little bit of drama” on the wedding day. The wedding took place on May 5, 2018, on Bimini Island in the Bahamas at the Luna Beach Club.

Staub and Caffrey first started dating in 2016. According to Daily Mail, Caffrey was Staub’s investment manager and now, Staub has accused him of having a drinking problem.

Since the split, Caffrey spoke with Us Weekly and said, “This is not my world nor do I have any further interest in it. I look forward to getting back to MY reality among real people. My loving family and my vast amount of friends … This is my statement. Nothing more. I’m not going to dignify her absurd, defamatory and false comments.”