Dave Grohl BBQ’s for California Firefighters Battling Wildfires

Dave Grohl proves time and time again that he is the coolest guy in music, and although most fans are used to seeing his seemingly never-ending good deeds, it doesn’t make it any less heartwarming to watch him in action.

His most recent awe-inspiring moment comes during a difficult week for California, as the state continues to battle several deadly and devastating wildfires that are ravaging the state. Grohl recently launched a new project called Backbeat BBQ after telling GQ earlier this year that he had a new obsession – brisket.

“I have spent far too long lost down a YouTube wormhole, watching videos on how to make the best spice rub for the perfect brisket,” he said. “When I get back to LA I’m taking a butchery course.”

He debuted his signature creations this past weekend by serving the California firefighters battling the ongoing Woolsey Fire and taking his BBQ chops to the local fire station to cook some brisket for the men and women putting their lives on the line to contain the fires.

One firehouse in Calabasas took to Instagram to share a photo of Grohl with the firefighters and their families. “It was awesome to get a visit tonight from Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters,” the station wrote. “Thanks Dave! [The BBQ] was excellent!”

Grohl also took to Instagram to thank the firefighters and first responders, writing: “To all the heroes we met last night … thank you. It was an honor to cook for you.”

According to CBS News, California’s wildfires have killed 44 people, destroyed roughly 7,500 structures and burned well over 200,000 acres of land, including incinerating nearly an entire town.

Grohl, often called the “nicest guy in rock,” recently made headlines for another sweet moment after the Foo Fighters frontman invited a 10-year-old boy on stage during his October performance at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The boy shredded some Metallica with Grohl before Grohl gifted the Kansas City kid with his guitar, saying the tour was almost over so he might as well give him the instrument.

