Dipset Apollo Harlem: Jim Jones, Cam’ron, Juelz Santana

Dipset’s cocert will be epic tomorrow at Apollo Theater. Jim Jones, Camron, Juelz Santana are slated to put on a show for the ages.

Leading up to tomorrow’s big day, The Diplomats hosted a private listening experience through their hometown, Harlem, NY on a double decker bus for their upcoming album Diplomatic Ties.

Cam’Ron, Jim Jones, Juelz Santana and Freekey Zekey were in attendance.

Jim Jones, Juelz Santana & Camron took a media tour bus of folks on a gentrification tour of Harlem on Monday! I am pleased! All of this in promotion of their album Diplomatic Ties and their “On God" Video Out Now. pic.twitter.com/FltyO8DWSp — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) November 21, 2018

The collection will be their first full length studio album in 14 years.

As noted on Complex, the Dipset Gentrification Tour started with its first stop on 110th at the infamous Bloodshed mural, where Jim, Juelz, and Zeek were waiting at Hajji's with chopped cheeses, Ciroc to wash it down, and vape pens for dessert. The tour continued through each Dip's respective corner of Harlem while listening to the album through headphones provided by SoundOffExperience.

“The album is solid,” said Hip Hop Editor of Billboard Carl Lamarre, “You guys really know how to put together these events.”

DJ Spazo of Hot 97 emceed while guests enjoyed cocktails provided by Ciroc. Lyft provided special discounts for attendees to get home safely.

Special guests included Johnny Nunez (Getty), Carl Lamarre (Billboard), Chuck Creekmur (AllHipHop), LowKey (AppleMusic), Mr. Mecc (AllHipHop), Nicole Duncan-Smith (TheSource), Kai Acevedo (XXL), Iman, Dove, Frazier Tharpe (Complex), Shawn Setro (Complex), Kamari Martin (Compound), Keenan Higgins (The Source), Luis Marcardo (Hot97), Steve Rivers, and more.