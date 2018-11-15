‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fall Finale: Top Spoilers

Tonight is the midseason finale of Grey’s Anatomy, and a storm is heading towards Grey Sloan Memorial.

The synopsis for tonight’s episode reads, “Seattle is hit by a huge wind storm and Grey Sloan becomes inundated with patients. Alex and Jo are stuck at home and decide to make the best of it by having a second honeymoon, while Meredith confronts Richard about getting his life back on track.”

It’s Grey’s Anatomy, and as we all know well by now, a midseason finale means nothing but d-r-a-m-a.

What’s going to happen to Owen and Amelia once Teddy’s secret gets out?

Kevin McKidd recently sat down with Madison.com to discuss tonight’s episode, which he also directed. He shared, “He is still in blissful ignorance. Teddy’s big ask not to tell Owen and Amelia has been hard for Meredith and Maggie. It’s interesting how it will all unravel.” And is he committed to Amelia? Yes. “… he’s very committed to Amelia,” McKidd shares.

Asked point blank what fans can expect from the fall finale, McKidd shared, “There’s a big windstorm, and the hospital is incredibly busy. The craziness of that throws Teddy, Owen and Amelia together. Amelia and Teddy’s relationship is already charged, and things get intense among them all.”

And what’s going on on the Maggie and Jackson front? Kelly McCreary recently sat down with Pop Sugar, where she was asked to break down Maggie’s “big struggle”. She said, “… it’s really confronting for Maggie, because it’s hard for him to share with her. And as good of a person that she is, and as much as she is there for people, she doesn’t share with them. And it’s hard to share with somebody who doesn’t share with you. I loved playing the storyline, because that’s what relationships are for. They’re supposed to hold up a mirror to you and go like, “You’re wonderful but you have a blind spot to this,” or, “You have a deficit in this. And this is how you can sort of be better.”

Asked if Maggie throws herself into relationships that might not be right for her, the actress responded, “I think that Maggie has gone her whole life being afraid of this kind of emotional intimacy. So she’s going to come out on the other side of this a different version of herself than she was before. Right? That’s inevitable. It may take time. It’s not going to happen overnight. But who she finds out that she is and what kind of relationship she realizes that she wants might be different than before.”

Be sure to tune into the fall finale of Grey’s Anatomy tonight on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.