‘How to Get Away With Murder’ Fall Finale: Top Spoilers

How to Get Away With Murder is here for its fall finale, and a lot of questions have yet to be answered. Where is Bonnie’s kid? Who is dead at the wedding? And who committed the murder?

Tonight is the fall finale of the show, and Connor and Oliver’s big wedding day has finally arrived. Two weeks ago, Nate Sr.’s father was found dead outside the prison after being shot in the head. Then, in last week’s episode, a press conference revealed no signs of criminal activity or negligence.

And with all this news came more bad news: Annalise is drinking again. Bonnie discovered vodka bottles in Annalise’s trash can, and decided to go along with it and offer her even more to drink. It’s right after Bonnie offers that drink that Annalise says, “The governor knows about the adoption.”

This, of course, was a surprise to audiences. What adoption? We’re not sure. Tonight, we’re hoping to find out.

Previews for tonight’s episode show Connor at the altar, telling Oliver, “I want to love you until the day that I die.” The trailer also teases that we will find out who died in tonight’s episode.

And just who could that be? Could it be another member of the Keating 5? We know Annalise is safe, because she was dancing up a storm when Frank came to tell her some news. (Which means we know Frank is safe, too.)

Bonnie keeps appearing in the flashbacks talking to the person who died, so we know she’s safe as well. Could it be Michaela? How about Asher?

Bustle has unlocked five clues that Asher may be the to die on HTGAWM. They cite the fact that he’s still salty towards Annalise, he’s stuck with little purpose on the show these days, and that he’s one of the least obvious options. Could it be true?

Before the season got going, showrunner Pete Nowalk sat down with TV Guide to discuss the fifth season, he was asked where Michaela and Asher stand this year. He responded, “Michaela and Asher are still broken up. I think Asher is still very angry at her and still having fun in being angry at her. Michaela is still thinking about Marcus, so we’re going to see what she does about that in the premiere and if there’s a chance he comes back or not. You’ll see, basically.”

Asked if Michaela is still on the same dark path as last year, he said, “I think it might seem like a really dark move she made, but for her it was an empowering move. It was dark but it was also saving them all and doing what she think Annalise should have done. And she’s definitely going to be coming into that power and butting heads with Annalise because of that, and that’s a really fun dynamic to watch. We’ll see Michaela just growing up really fast.”

The unlucky victim will be revealed on tonight’s episode of How to Get Away With Murder beginning on ABC at 10pm ET/PT.