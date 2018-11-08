Jackie Goldschneider & Jennifer Aydin Join RHONY

Season 9 of Real Housewives of New Jersey is here and there are two new cast members in the mix. Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Aydin have joined the housewives and they are not shy, despite being newcomers. Aydin joins as a friend of cast member Dolores Catania, as Catania says on the show that she used to work with Aydin’s husband, who is a plastic surgeon. As for Goldschneider, she comes aboard as a friend of castmate Margaret Josephs. Josephs is fairly new to the cast, as she joined the show last season.

So, what do we need to know about the two new women on the show? Read on for the details on each of them, starting with Goldschneider.

Jackie Goldschneider has two sets of twins at home and she is a former real estate attorney, who now works as a journalist, according to Bravo. Her tagline on the show this season is, “I have four kids, two degrees, and one kickass life.”

Goldschneider, like many of the other women on the show, is not afraid to get right in the middle of a disagreement. In an interview with Bustle, Goldschneider said, “I don’t like to say no to anything just because I’m scared or because I don’t know what it’s about. I like to say yes.”

She then added that, “It’s not really scary [joining a show], but you don’t know whether or not you’ll be able to form friendships with people who have already been friends with each other for so long. But I knew that I had Margaret, and as long as I had Margaret, I felt great because we have a really good friendship. So I was kind of secure — I didn’t really mind if I didn’t get close to the other cast members. But I ended up getting very close to some of the cast members, so it worked out.”

As for Goldschneider’s husband, Evan, he is a little more private than Goldschneider. According to his Linked In profile, he is a Partner at Hawthorne Lane Capital Group in New York City and he got his MBA in Finance.

When it comes to newbie Jennifer Aydin, she comes from a very traditional lifestyle that the other women find difficult to understand at first. She said that she was originally arranged to be married, but she wasn’t fond of the person her parents had chosen. Aydin then met her husband, Dr. Bill Aydin, and wanted to be with him, so they began going out on chaperoned dates together. She said she did not have sex with her husband until their wedding night. When Aydin told her fellow RHONJ cast members this story, they appeared to be floored. On the show, this season, Aydin, mother of five, hopes to break out of her traditional wife and homemaker role in her marriage so it may be an adjustment for her family.

One cast member who has issues with Aydin this season is Margaret Josephs, who told People that Aydin is very traditional and has different values. Josephs says that they fight this season, but that they do make up. According to Radar, Aydin said she gets close with Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice and Danielle Staub this season on RHONY.

Prior to the show, in addition to Aydin being friendly with Catania, she also is friends with Giudice’s cousin and former housewife Kathy Wakile, according to Romper.