Kim Porter Dead: Diddy’s Ex-Girlfriend Dies at 47

Kim Porter, Diddy’s long-term partner, has died at the age of 47. The news broke via TMZ on November 15 that Porter had been suffering from pneumonia and that the 911 call to her home in Toluca Lake was regarding someone who had suffered from cardiac arrest.

Porter had a son, Quincy, from a relationship with producer Al B. Sure, in addition to a son Christian and twin daughters, D’Lila Star and Jessie James.

Porter and Combs began dating in 1994. Their relationship was widely considered to be “on-again-off-again” by the tabloids. The couple split for good in 2007. Porter said in an interview with People Magazine at the time that she had was “betrayed” by Diddy.

