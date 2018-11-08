What Time Will Lil Peep’s Posthumous Album Be Released?

Lil Peep’s posthumous album Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 2 is almost here. The album is set for release at 9 p.m. Pacific on Thursday (Nov. 8) or midnight Eastern on Friday (Nov. 9), depending on your time zone. If that is too late for you to stay awake, you can stream and listen to it at your convenience.

Generally, albums become available around midnight Eastern on streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify. This was the case for Peep’s previous release, 2017’s Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 1. On occasion, however, these platforms will throw a curveball at listeners.

The Album Will Drop Midnight Eastern Time on Streaming Services

Take Kanye West’s album Yandhi for example. It was originally scheduled for release on Saturday, September 29, but it would up being delayed to November. A similar thing happened with Drake’s double album Scorpion. While it was released at the proper time on Apple Music, the album wasn’t made available until 3 a.m. EST for Spotify users.

Following Lil Peep’s death on November 15, 2017, his label and family backed up the recordings he was working on from the Come Over When You’re Sober sessions. The sequel to Peep’s popular mixtape was announced by his longtime producer Smokeasac on Twitter on November 16. “Me and peep aren’t done yet,” he wrote. “l’m gonna carry on his legacy until the end of my time. We still have unreleased beautiful music that we’ve made throughout the year. #lilpeepforever.”

The Album Will Have 11 Tracks Including the Single ‘Cry Alone’

Smokeasac gave an update on the album on February 2, tweeting: “Come over when you’re sober part 2 is coming… it will be released when the time is right. Be patient for me and Gus please. Love you guys.” The release date was announced with a new Peep single, “Cry Alone,” as was the tracklist, which is currently available to view on the iTunes pre-order. Check out both below.

1. “Broken Smile (My All)”

2. “Runaway”

3. “Sex with My Ex”

4. “Cry Alone”

5. “Leanin'”

6. “16 Lines”

7. “Life Is Beautiful”

8. “Hate Me”

9. “IDGAF”

10. “White Girl”

11. “Fingers”

Peep’s Producer Said That He Was Going Through A Lot During the Sessions

In a recent interview with NME, Smokeasac spoke on the challenges of finishing Peep’s album posthumously. “It was extremely hard. Getting back into it – next to losing Peep – was the one of the hardest things I’ve ever done in my life,” he admitted. “I never in a million years wouldn’t have thought that would be a possibility. But I had to overcome what was in my head. It took me months to even make music, or look at, or think about making music. I was in a really bad place. Then I felt like the music… just working on it gave me a purpose, if that makes sense?”

Smokeasac also spoke on the sonic direction that Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 2 will take. “As far as musically, I think we got the foundation for it around the time we had started originally recording,” he said. “Basically, Peep was going through a lot of stuff at the time. He was really started to see the attention from his fans and he was really growing. But he also had personal problems in his life. We were both going through similar situations. I think both of us were using the music as a way of venting, almost. At the end of a long day of crazy things happening we’d sit down and make these songs.”