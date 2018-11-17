Molly Ephraim & Kaitlyn Dever Show ‘Sisterly’ Bond Remains After ‘Last Man Standing’

Molly Ephraim is no longer a part of the Last Man Standing family, but that doesn’t mean that she hasn’t remained close to some of her former cast members. In fact, Ephraim is still friends with her former on-screen sister, Kaitlyn Dever. The two actresses played the roles of Mandy and Eve Baxter, respectively.

Both Ephraim and Dever star in the new film, The Front Runner, which is set to hit theaters on November 21.

Ephraim left Last Man Standing after the show was canceled by ABC. By the time the show got picked up by Fox, Ephraim already had committed to other things and couldn’t return to the show.

“When the show was canceled… [Molly] got involved in some different things, so when [Last Man Standing] came back, she was not able to do it. It’s unfortunate. We love her deeply. She’s a big part of who we were. But [it’s] exciting for us to look around and see who we can get to play that character. We want someone to come in and not play Molly Ephraim. We want somebody to come in and play Mandy. We’ve seen a lot of great actresses,” EP Matt Berry told reporters at the Television Critics Assoc. summer press tour, according to an August 2018 report from TV Line.

Ephraim’s character on Last Man Standing is now played by actress Molly McCook, but fans of the Tim Allen vehicle have found themselves missing Ephraim and not loving the Baxter dynamic without the original Mandy. On November 5, Ephraim shared a photo of herself and Dever, adding a caption about how people feel the two look related. You can check out the photo below.

Since they played sisters on Last Man Standing, that brought back a lot of memories for fans. Interestingly, comments on Ephraim’s post were “limited” and no new comments can be added. It’s unknown why the actress chose to turn the comments on the post off, but an avid Last Man Standing fan might guess that fans started talking about the show and Ephraim didn’t want things to get too negative.

In fact, the mere mention of the two looking “related” may give some Last Man Standing fans hope that Ephraim could reprise her role as Mandy Baxter. However, there has not been any indication, to date, that she will be returning to the show.

