(VIDEO) Nas Debuts Kanye Produced ‘NASIR’ Album In Short Film

Nas released his latest project, ‘NASIR,’ today by way of a 16-minute short film

The short film was distributed via Mass Appeal to accompany his Nasir album, which was executively produced by Kanye West.

Per XXL’s Tony M. Centeno:

The 16-minute film amplifies the deep stories and social issues his latest album touches on, including things like racism and police brutality.

Both are social constructions Nas would argue affect the world to this day.

The film comes five months after Nas dropped his self-titled album along with as a part of Def Jam’s string of releases over the summer. It also comes after Nasir appeared on Swizz Beatz’ Poison album and ahead of his scheduled appearance on Mike Will Made-It’s upcoming soundtrack for Creed II.

Per The Source Magazine’s Shabe Allah:

Nas is a hip-hop icon that is widely regarded as one of the most influential emcees of all time. His 16-minute film is directed by Rohan Blair-Mangat.

You can watch below: