RHONJ New Cast Members & Season 9 Spoilers

Real Housewives of New Jersey has a few new cast members in the mix for season 9 of the show. And, of course, several of the veterans and fan-favorites are back as well. While Danielle Staub might as well be a full-time cast member, she is still just listed as a “friend” on the show and she does not have her own tagline. The other main cast members who have returned to RHONJ include Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, and Melissa Gorga. This season, they are being joined by two new faces – Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Aydin. Get the rundown and some spoilers on the two newbies, along with the other cast members below.

Teresa Giudice

This season, Teresa Giudice is still managing her home life as a single mother while husband Joe is still away in jail. Unfortunately, Giudice and her daughters are currently dealing with Joe’s impending deportation, as he has been ordered to be deported once his jail sentence is finished.

Over the course of the season, Giudice makes it a point to focus on her health and fitness. She even competes in a body-building competition. But, “Juicy Joe” Giudice isn’t as supportive of the body-building, according to NBC.

Giudice’s tagline this season is, “These days, I don’t throw punches … I roll with them.”

Margaret Josephs

This season, Margaret Josephs’ tagline states, “I can make you laugh or make you cry … your choice.” Josephs is carrying on, business as usual, and she also has her mother at her side, again this season. In fact, Marge Sr. gets a facelift this season on the show.

This season, Josephs is rocked a bit by the new housewives in the mix. One of them even goes so far to attack her family’s past.

Dolores Catania

Dolores Catania and her ex-husband Frank have some ups and downs in the beginning of the season, as the premiere plot synopsis states that she struggles to “forgive” him. In addition, Frank was reportedly disbarred, which becomes a topic of conversation, of course, on the show.

Meanwhile, Catania is dealing with an empty nest and her workaholic boyfriend, David. Catania’s tagline for season 9 is, “I may put up a tough front, but I’ll never leave you behind.”

Melissa Gorga

The season kicks off with Melissa Gorga’s birthday, but the celebrating doesn’t last for long. Gorga and her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice, haven’t always gotten along, but in recent years, they’ve mended the relationship. Unfortunately, it looks like the Giudice-Gorga feud gets reignited this season. And, the fighting with the two of them starts pretty early on. This season’s tagline for Gorga is, “Don’t try to bully me, because I’m a boss.”

In addition to this, Gorga reportedly finds out some scandalous information about her deceased father this season.

Jackie Goldschneider

This season, one of the women who Goldschneider butts heads with is Margaret Josephs, when Goldschneider reportedly insults one of Josephs’ friends, though Goldschneider comes onto the show as a friend of Josephs. But, according to NBC, Goldschneider isn’t afraid to go up against veteran housewife Teresa Giudice either. NBC writes that, “Newcomer Jackie quickly proves that she’s not afraid to go up against Teresa. However, Jackie finds herself in a position where she has to prove herself after Teresa accuses her of coming between family – the one thing that you NEVER do in Jersey.”

Goldschneider was previously a real estate attorney and now writes a parenting column. Her tagline on the show is, “I have four kids, two degrees, and one kickass life.”

Jennifer Aydin

Jennifer Aydin is another new housewife and she definitely has issues with cast member Margaret Josephs. Aydin reportedly calls out Josephs for the “scandalous affair that ended Marge’s first marriage”. This creates a major problem that immediately blows up.

Her Bravo bio describes Aydin as “a mother to five children ranging from 5 to 13-years old and is happily married to a successful plastic surgeon.” With a very traditional background and marriage, some of the women have trouble relating to some of Aydin’s views, especially when she assists her brother in arranging a marriage with a family friend. Aydin’s tagline for RHONJ is, “I’m obsessed with family, traditions, and Chanel.”