Veterans Day 2018 Parade New York City: Time, Schedule & Route Map

America’s Parade in New York City will take place today, Sunday, November 11, commemorating the centennial of the end of World War I. The parade begins, rain or shine, around 11:15 a.m. at the conclusion of the Opening Ceremony. Read on for more details about the parade and what is happening today.

According to the America’s Parade website: “The parade features over 300 marching elements and an estimated 20-30,000 participants, including veterans of all eras, military units, civic and youth groups (including Junior ROTC), businesses, and top high school marching bands from across America. Floats, military and vintage vehicles and other special elements add to the excitement, which is viewed by hundreds of thousands of spectators.”

Medal of Honor Recipient Florent Groberg is the Grand Marshal for this year’s parade.

America’s Parade: Time the NYC Event Begins & Schedule

This year, the parade will begin at approximately 11:15 a.m. at the conclusion of the Opening Ceremony.

The Opening Ceremony will be hosted next to Madison Square Park at 24th Street & Fifth Avenue. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. Eastern, and will conclude with a wreath laying at the Eternal Light Monument at 11 a.m. Eastern. Limited seating is available for this part of the event.

The parade itself should take about 30 to 45 minutes and the entire event will be over by around 3:30 p.m. Eastern.

For more details, see the official website here.

America’s Parade: Map & Route for NYC Event

Groups will assemble in the streets to the north and east of Madison Square Park for those participating. Spectators are encouraged to gather along the parade route to show their support.

According to the website: “The parade goes north on Fifth Avenue, from 26th to 46th Street. The route is 1.2 miles, and takes approximately 30 ~ 35 minutes.”

You can see a map of the parade’s route embedded above. However, you may need to zoom in to see the map depending your browser. You can also view it here.