Is Walgreens Open on Thanksgiving 2018? What Are the Hours?

Thanksgiving is here, but can you go to Walgreens? If you’re reading this, then you’re likely needing to do some last-minute preparations. Many people will be wanting to know if Walgreens is open on Thanksgiving. For those of you who are shopping at the last-minute or remember something you needed for a recipe that you forgot all about, there’s good news. Yes, Walgreens is open on Thanksgiving Day.

On Thanksgiving Day, most Walgreens locations will be open their regular hours. Some stores are open 24 hours and some stores have more limited hours, typically from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., so you’ll need to call your local Walgreens to find out exactly what time it’s open. The exact hours that Walgreens is open will vary by location.

In addition, the store’s pharmacy may have its own hours, separate from the store. Some Walgreens pharmacies will be closed on Thanksgiving, even though the store itself is open. Pharmacy hours vary by location too, so you’ll need to call ahead if you need some last-minute medicines over the holiday.

All stores will also be open on Black Friday. Some stores that aren’t 24-hour stores will open early at 7 a.m. and stay open until midnight.

Click here to find a Walgreens location near you and find out its exact hours on Thanksgiving Day.

You might also be happy to know that most Walgreens locations are having a Black Friday special that starts on Thanksgiving Day. See the store’s Black Friday ad here. Be sure to click the arrows on the ad to see everything because there’s much more on special than just what you see on the first page.

