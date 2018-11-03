‘Shut Up and Dribble’ Live Stream: How to Watch Showtime Documentary Online

Shut Up and Dribble, the new documentary series that is co-produced by LeBron James and explores how professional basketball players have used their platforms to challenge various political and social issues, is set to make its anticipated debut Saturday night.

The first episode of the three-part documentary premieres November 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime. Even if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Shut up and Dribble (or DVR it, or watch it on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content through the Showtime Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the Showtime channel, you can then watch Shut Up and Dribble either live as it airs or on-demand (new episodes are available on-demand Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET). With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Showtime live and on-demand content can be added to your existing FuboTV subscription, or you can include Showtime when you start a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can either watch new Shut Up and Dribble episodes live, or you can watch the show on-demand as soon as episodes air. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch Shut Up and Dribble episodes live as they air, or you can watch them on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

Following an ESPN interview in which LeBron James and Kevin Durant discussed, among other things, the political landscape of the United States and their criticisms of President Donald Trump, Fox News’ Laura Ingraham responded with the following:

“It’s always unwise to seek political advice from someone who gets paid $100 million a year to bounce a ball. Keep the political comments to yourselves. … Shut up and dribble.”

Instead of listening to that “advice,” LeBron instead decided to turn the now famous line into a documentary that explores the ever-changing and increasingly politicized roles of black players in the NBA.

Alright, so the project has actually been in development for two years, but Ingraham’s retort gave James–who is an executive producer along with business partner Maverick Carter, director Gotham Chopra, and others–the perfect title.

The Wall Street Journal’s John Jurgensen gives us a further idea of what we can expect to see in the three-part documentary series:

The Showtime series, airing over three weeks starting Saturday, charts the shifting role of black players through several eras. It starts with the game-changing style, on court and off, of players such as Bill Russell and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and explores the uneasy reactions by white fans and the NBA to the growing dominance of black athletes through the 1980s. The second episode contrasts the rise of Michael Jordan as a global brand who has steered clear of politics, with that of Allen Iverson, who represented the confluence of hip-hop and basketball. Part three traces the era of Mr. James and other players as forces of fashion, business and protest, as seen in their public responses to the 2012 killing of Trayvon Martin.

Adds Carter: “This is a story that will leave people with a better understanding of basketball as a culture and a movement.”

Part two of the series airs November 10, and part three airs November 17.