‘Westworld’ Location at Paramount Ranch Destroyed in California Wildfires

Sections of the famed Paramount Ranch where the hit TV show Westworld is filmed have been destroyed by the fast-moving Woolsey Fire in California.

The fire, which began yesterday, has torn through 14,000 acres of California land.

The site that has been wiped out just south of the 101 Freeway in Agoura is known for a number of television shoots– in Westworld, this consisted mostly of the historic Western town.

In a statement obtained by Deadline, HBO said, “Paramount Ranch was one of the locations used during seasons one and two of Westworld, in addition to the primary location at Melody Ranch in Santa Clarita. Westworld is not currently in production, and as the area has been evacuated, we do not yet know the extent of the damage to any structures remaining there.”

Sad for fans of @WestworldHBO and shows like Dr Quinn Medicine Woman, the Paramount Ranch western town movie set has burned to the ground in the Woolsey Fire @CBSLA #westworld #Woolseyfire pic.twitter.com/DhZWaGbr6g — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) November 9, 2018

On Friday, Santa Montica Mountains Natinoal Recreation Area uploaded a tweet that read, “We are sorry to share the news that the #WoolseyFire has burned Western Town at #ParamountRanch in Agoura. We do not have any details or photos, but it is our understanding that the structures have burned. This area is an active part of the incident and we cannot access it.”

We are sorry to share the news that the #WoolseyFire has burned Western Town at #ParamountRanch in Agoura. We do not have any details or photos, but it is our understanding that the structures have burned. This area is an active part of the incident and we cannot access it. pic.twitter.com/oC4n7KR8ZT — Santa Monica Mtns (@SantaMonicaMtns) November 9, 2018

Paramount Ranch has been the site of many film shoots over the years, including “Caught in the Draft”, “The Mentalist”, “Weeds”, “Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman” “Quickdraw”, and “The Lake House”.

As of Friday afternoon, five people were reported dead as the fires enveloped their cars. Thousands of acres and structures in California have been destroyed, and thousands of people have been forced to evacuate.

The New York Times reports that fires have burned over 1.4 million acres in California so far this year, which is “roughly equal to the totals from the very dstructive year of 2017.”

Paradise, a popular retirement communty with 27,000 residents, has been decimated. At this time, the fire is only 5% controlled.