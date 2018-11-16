When Does ‘How to Get Away With Murder’ Return?

Tonight is the fall finale of How to Get Away With Murder, and fans are curious when they can expect the Keating Five to return.

Although ABC has yet to announce an official return date, it will likely be sometime around mid-late January.

Tonight’s episode brings us (finally) to Connor and Oliver’s wedding, where we’ll find out the victim of this season’s murder. What we know so far is that someone was killed outside the wedding in the snow. We know Bonnie has a lot to do with that person’s death, but we’re not sure if she’s the responsible party.

Since episode one, fans have been curious about who dies this season. Could it be a member of the Keating 5?

In recent weeks, we’ve pieced together some essential clues that may lead us to the victim. Nate and Oliver can’t seem to be found, which means they could possibly be victims of the murder; Ron Miller also seems like another possibility.

And what’s going on with Gabriel? He has been shrouded in mystery all season, and we’re still curious about his life. Who, for starters, are his parents? And why is he dying to be part of the Keating 5?

Frank and Laurel seem to know exactly who he is but haven’t shared that information with us just yet. Some Twitter fans have speculated that Gabriel is Annalise’s son, while others seem to think he belongs to Bonnie. Could he be Sam’s child, or is he unrelated to anyone?

In an interview with TV Guide ahead of this season, Pete Nowalk was asked if Gabriel is the mystery of the season. He said, “I would call it the mystery, sure. We always have a bunch of other mysteries as well, but as far as I can tell you know, yes, he will be a centerpiece of this season, especially the first half of the season as we move towards finding out who he is. Rome Flynn who plays Gabriel is now a series regular, so he’ll be a centerpiece of the show and everyone’s reaction to him will be a centerpiece of the show.”

Asked what he can offer about Gabriel, Nowalk said, “Gabriel is extremely confident, he’s very passionate about his beliefs – we’ll find out what those are in the first episode. He’s very cool, he’s athletic, he’s a little bit fly and a little bit dangerous. It’s a really fun character to write and a really fun energy to add to the show.”

Be sure to tune into tonight’s fall finale at 10pm ET/PT on ABC.