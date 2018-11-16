Who Dies on Tonight’s Episode of ‘How To Get Away With Murder’?

Tonight was the fall finale of HTGAWM on ABC. After leaving us on the edge of our seats all season long, we finally learned the identity of this season’s victim.

Read on, but beware of spoilers.

DA Ronald Miller dies at the wedding.

What motivated it all? What events led to Miller’s death?

Here’s how it all went down:

Oliver and Connor finally exchanged vows, and the party was underway.

Annalise took a few bathroom breaks to down some liquor, meaning yes, she’s back on the booze. She had one strange encounter with Gabriel, which was made even more strange when Frank broke into his room and pulled out his birth certificate from a secret lock box. Who’s Gabriel? Why is Annalise so freaked out by whoever he is?

And what about Miller?

At the top of the episode, Michaela runs to Nate to tell him that a call was made to the warden the day Nate Sr. died. Whoever made that call is responsible for Nate Sr.’s death.

Fast forward about a half hour, and we learn that Miller is the one who made the call.

That’s why, when Miller makes his way to the wedding with a ring to propose to Bonnie (or, at least, to make up with her), Nate loses his mind and begins punching the life out of him. Bonnie then hears the two are outside, and escapes from the wedding tent to find out what’s going on.

When she finds them, Miller is barely conscious– beaten to a bloody pulp on the ground. Nate, whos trying to pull himself together– tells Bonnie that Miller was responsible for Nate Sr’s death… And Bonnie then finishes him off. Yes. Bonnie kills her boyfriend.

That wasn’t the only explosive info given in this fall finale. At the end of the show, we learn that Gabriel is Sam Keating’s son. Yes– the Sam who Annalise was married to for over 20 years. But that begs the question, why is Gabriel there? Does he simply want to know the truth about his father, or is he there to avenge his dad’s death? And what does that mean for Annalise?

The Twittersphere lost their minds over the revelation that Gabriel is Sam’s son. Check out some reactions below:

Oh snap, Gabriel is Sams kid with his first wife!!! #HTGAWM pic.twitter.com/AWMRMHv6nF — Adina (@AdinaReu) November 16, 2018

HTGAWM will return to ABC in mid-January.