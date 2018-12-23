‘Aquaman’ And Top Movies At The Box Office

DC Comics Aquaman hit the pool running during its debut weekend with $67.4 million, per Metacritic:

Weekend Box Office: (1) Aquaman $67.4mil (2) Mary Poppins Returns $22.2 (3) Bumblebee $21.0 (4) Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse $16.7 (5) The Mule $10.0 … (7) Second Acct $6.5 … (9) Welcome to Marwen $2.4https://t.co/XwvE9GsghA pic.twitter.com/GBbQcfaKLh — metacritic (@metacritic) December 23, 2018

Aquaman more than tripled the total generated by the second-place film, Mary Poppins Returns. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has just a 64% Tomatometer, but the audience approval rating is at an 86. Star Jason Momoa seems to be getting rave reviews, but the film on a whole has generated mixed critiques:

Empire’s Helen O’Hara said: “This is an Aquaman film that needs lots more Aquaman and vastly less bombast. It’s visually wild and recklessly inventive, but the cast deserve better than to be cast adrift in a tempest of CGI.”

Common Sense Media’s Michael Ordona wrote: “Like Wonder Woman, this adventure marks a move in the right direction for the Justice League/DC Extended Universe.

For those who aren’t familiar with the DC universe, or Aquaman’s backstory, it’s set in the city of Atlantis. It was once the most advanced civilization on Earth, but it’s now under the rule of the evil King Orm. He has a huge army and has his sights set on conquering all oceanic people, and then spreading to the surface world.

His brother, Aquaman, who is half human, and half Atlantean is the true heir to the throne in Atlantis, but has been displaced. He opposes Orm to thwart his evil plot. The Royal Counselor Vulko helps Aquaman oppose Orm by retrieving the legendary Trident of Atlan, and assume his place as a protector of his native city.