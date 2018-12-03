Live Stream Disney Epcot’s ‘Candlelight Processional,’ Hosted by Neil Patrick Harris

Of the many holiday traditions throughout Walt Disney World’s parks, one of guests’ favorite “must-do” events is the “Candlelight Procession” at Epcot. Throughout the holiday season, celebrity guests narrate the Christmas story of Jesus’s birth “as an orchestra and choir provide an inspirational backdrop with songs of hope and joy.” There are three shows daily from November 22 to December 30 and this year, and this year’s hosts include Chita Rivera, John Stamos, Whoopie Goldberg, and Auli’i Cravalho.

If you can’t make it to Walt Disney World for the holidays, the 8:15pm ET show will be streamed on the Disney Parks Blog on December 4. According to Disney Parks, this is the first time this will be done for fans, as part of the #DisneyParksLIVE stream series.” Neil Patrick Harris will be hosting that performance live in Epcot.

Don't forget! You can watch "Candlelight Processional" with Neil Patrick Harris live from Epcot on Dec. 4 at 8:10 p.m. ET! Learn more: https://t.co/j44QVXMqXx #DisneyParksLIVE pic.twitter.com/s6srYUUj3h — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) December 1, 2018

Though the show starts at 8:15pm, the live steam will begin a few minutes earlier, to give viewers “a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to bring this beautiful show to life.” Starting at 8:05pm ET on December 4, you can live stream the “Candlelight Processional” here.

The blog is asking guests of the park to share their photos and videos at the show on Twitter, using the hashtag “#DisneyParksLIVE.” Those posts will be incorporated into the live steam.

If you can’t wait until Tuesday night to watch the show, Inside the Magic recorded one of the recent performances in full, hosted by actor Alfonso Ribiero. They posted the 41-minute video to YouTube for fans to enjoy: