RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 4, Episode 3: Which Queen Was Eliminated?

Warning: This post contains spoilers from tonight’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 4!

With just eight queens left in the race, one more fierce fashionista was just cut from the competition. Gia Gunn was eliminated in tonight’s third episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 4 after Manila Luzon defeated Trinity the Tuck in an all-out lip-synch battle to Whitney Houston’s “How Will I Know.”

After earning a spot in the top two, Manila spoke to Trinity about possibly saving Gia in lieu of sending home a fierce competitor—Valentina. Valentina was docked for her Snatch Game performance in addition to her nude body-length outfit that the judges claimed didn’t fit her right. While Manila did ultimately decide to save Valentina, Trinity had already divulged Manila’s potentially-shady game to Valentina, causing Valentina to sidestep a deal Manila tossed her way. Could this mean future drama down the line? Let’s certainly hope so.