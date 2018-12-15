Hallmark’s ‘Entertaining Christmas’: Cast, Where Filmed, Time & Photos

Tonight, Hallmark is premiering another original Christmas movie in its Countdown to Christmas series. This one is called Entertaining Christmas, and it premieres on Saturday, December 15 at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) But don’t worry, if you miss it the movie will have reruns airing many other nights in December. Read on for more about the movie and to see photos and cast details. Once you’ve finished the movie, join our discussion in the comments and let us know what you thought. And click through this gallery to see more photos and details about the movie and the cast, including where it was filmed.

Tonight’s movie airs at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. If you miss the premiere, you can still catch reruns of the movie. Encores will air in December. Just check out Hallmark's webpage here to see when they will happen and click on "Showtimes" for a dropdown menu. But we'll also make things easier by listing the rerun times for this movie right here. It will air again on Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. Eastern, Dec. 21 at 10 p.m., Dec. 22 at 4 p.m., Dec. 24 at 11 p.m., and Sunday, December 30 at 10 a.m. All times are Eastern.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

Entertaining Christmas was filmed in October in Canada, including Hunstville, Ontario according to Instagram posts from the cast. The next four pages in this story if you click ahead. will talk about where it was filmed, and then the pages after that will move on to talk about the cast.

The synopsis from Hallmark reads: "Claire is a cookbook author, crafting expert, and television personality whose name is synonymous with perfection. As she contemplates retirement, her daughter Kara (Sweetin) is poised to become the new face of the Livingston brand. The only trouble is, Kara can’t cook. Or sew. Or do any of the signature things her mother is known for. When a young girl posts a video online requesting Claire help welcome her deployed father home for Christmas, Kara is sent in her place in an effort to prove herself a worthy successor to the board of directors and win the job. As Kara does her best to make a good impression, she gets more than she bargained for when the young girl’s uncle Joe turns out to be a reporter for the local paper, looking for his next story."

The movie stars Jodie Sweetin and Brendan Fehr.

Another synopsis from Hallmark has different name for the main characters. It's not clear which version is correct, since the different versions are both listed on Hallmark's website: "Candace, daughter of lifestyle mogul Liz Livingstone, has never lived up to her mother’s standards. When a young girl posts a video begging Liz to help arrange a special Christmas party, Candace is sent in her place. As she struggles to prove herself worthy of running the company, Candace meets — and begins falling for — the girl’s uncle, a reporter writing an expose on her."

