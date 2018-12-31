Halsey’s Age & Height: How Old & Tall Is She?

H alsey has taken the music industry by storm as an international celebrity and radio presence. The American singer got his start sharing covers of pop hits on YouTube and quickly rose to fame with successful singles, albums, and tours. Tonight she will join the likes of Shawn Mendes and Post Malone as a performer on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

Despite her enormous pop success, Halsey is only 24 years old. According to Famous Birthdays, she was born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane on September 29, 1994. Her stage name is both an anagram of her first name Ashley and a reference to the Halsey Street station of the New York City Subway in Brooklyn. She released her debut album Badlands at age 21, which went on to be certified platinum on the strength of the singles “Ghost” and “New Americana.”

Halsey Is 24 and Her Height Is 5’4″ Which Is a Full Foot Shorter Than Her Ex G-Eazy

CelebHeights.com says that Halsey is 5’4″. The singer confirmed this on Twitter when a fan asked her height and she responded: “I’m 5’4” and Gerald is 6’4” and our legs are the same length. Missing: My Torso.” The Gerald in question is rapper G-Eazy, whom she dated between 2017 and 2018. The photo above shows the sizable difference in height between them.

CompareCeleb lists Halsey’s weight as 54 kg or 119 lb. The singer has been open about her health struggles with endometriosis, which causes tissue that looks and acts like the lining of the uterus to grow outside of the uterus in other areas. These areas can be called growths, tumors, implants, lesions, or nodules.

Halsey Weighs An Estimated 119 Ib & Suffers From a Condition Known As Endometriosis

“Today I braved multiple terrifying surgeries,” she wrote on Instagram on January 6, 2017. “The most important of which being the surgery that would hopefully treat my endometriosis. For those of you who have followed this battle of mine or who may suffer with it yourself, you know the extremes to which it can be mentally exhausting and physically painful.”

“I’m in total agony,” she added. “But in my recovery I am thinking of all of you and how you give me the strength and stamina to power through and prosper. If you suffer from chronic pain or a debilitating disease please know that I have found time to live a crazy, wild, rewarding life AND balance my treatment and I hope so much in my heart that you can too.”

Halsey will be a featured performer during the live televised Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest, which airs tonight, December 31, from 8pm to 2am ET.

Her newest singles and most popular songs include “Bad at Love,” which peaked at number five on the Billboard Hot 100, and “Without Me”, which peaked at number two and remains her biggest hit as a solo artist. It’s very likely that she will choose to sing one of those two for her performance.