Kayti Edwards: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kayti Edwards, Julie Andrews’ granddaughter, says she had an affair with Dax Shepard, while he was dating Kristen Bell, his now-wife. The allegations, which have been denied by Shepard, first appeared in an interview published by the Daily Mail on December 13.

Shepard began dating Bell in 2007 and became engaged in December 2010. The couple was married in October 2013. They have two daughters together, Lincoln, born in March 2013, and Delta, born in December 2014. Kayti is the step-granddaughter of Julie Andrews. She was the granddaughter of Andrews’ director husband, Blake Edwards.

1. Edwards Said the Affair Occurred in December 2009

Edwards told the British tabloid that her alleged affair with Shepard began in December 2009 after they reconnected at a party in Hollywood. The couple had dated a few years previously, prior to his relationship with Bell. Edwards told the Mail, “I saw him and we hadn’t seen each other in a few years. So it was like, a very friendly, ‘Oh, my gosh, I haven’t seen you in forever. Nice to see you.” Edwards said the pair were flirty before going to a friend’s home to have sex. She says, “We went back and made love. We had sex twice and he stayed until the next morning. I didn’t know he had a girlfriend at the time. He didn’t seem to care.” Edwards said that the last time she saw Shepard was when they went for coffee in 2010.

Edwards added, “I don’t want anything to do with Dax. I wish him well. I wish them to be happy. I hope they’re happily married. I mean, they have children. So my wish is that they’re happy and stable for the kids.”

2. Shepard Took to Instagram to Deny the Daily Mail Story

Dax Shepard took to his Instagram page to deny the Daily Mail’s story. The Employee of the Month star said, “Hey Daily Mail, that photo is 13 years old, not 9. Also, Kayti has sold stories to tabloids about Matthew Perry, Jack Osbourne, Kid Rock, and now me. I look forward to her next one. Fingers crossed it’s about my #1, Brad Pitt :).”

3. Edwards Has Been Linked to Kid Rock, Jack Osborne & Matthew Perry Thanks to a Series of 2018 Exposes in InTouch Weekly

InTouch Weekly reported in February 2018, that Edwards had conducted a decade-long affair with rocker Kid Rock. In May 2018, it was reported that Jack Osborne’s wife, Lisa Stelly, had filed for divorce from him because of an alleged affair he had with Kayti. Osborne had been seen with Kayti in Beverly Hills together in April 2018.

In August 2018, Kayti also spoke about her relationship with “Friends” star Matthew Perry. Kayti told InTouch Weekly, “It got to the point where Matthew was using drugs every day. It was about three months of heavy partying. He was definitely on a roll for about three months.” Kayti had a relationship with Perry around 2001.

4. Kayti Posted a Meme of Her Famous Grandmother on Facebook in September 2016

In September 2016, Kayti posted a photo of her famous grandmother to Facebook. The photo showed Julie Andrews under a caption that read, “Is it tool ate to make Julie Andrews the Queen of the United States?” Kayti wrote in the caption, “Yeah right.”

On that page, Kayti says she is a resident of Lake Arrowhead and Malibu, both in California. Kayti lived for a time in Haleiwa, Hawaii, moving there in 2000. Earlier in 2018, Kayti told Closer Weekly that she grew up within walking distance of Andrews’ Malibu home. Kayti said of Andrews, “[My grandmother] was very strict. We had a set schedule. We had tea time. She guarded us.”

5. In 2001, Kayti Edwards’ Posed Nude for Hustler as Mary Poppins

In 2001, Kayti posed nude, as Mary Poppins, in an issue of Hustler magazine. Kayti said she did so because her grandmother would not help her out of her debts. She said that she was paid $10,000 for the shoot. Kayti was quoted at the time as saying, “I’m a single mother. I’m studying to be a trauma nurse and I needed the money to finish university. If Julie and my grandfather had wanted to pay off my student loan, I wouldn’t have done it. If Julie had forbidden me to do the pictures, I’d have replied, ‘Give me $10,000 and I won’t do them.'”

