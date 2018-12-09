Lifetime’s ‘A Christmas in Tennessee’ Movie: Cast, Time, & Discussion

Tonight, Lifetime is premiering a brand new original Christmas movie called A Christmas in Tennessee. The movie stars Rachel Boston, Patricia Richardson, and Andrew Walker. Read on to learn about the cast in the movie. After you’ve seen the movie, let us and other viewers know what you thought about it in the comments below.

The movie premieres on Sunday, December 9 at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central) as part of the It’s a Wonderful Lifetime series of original Christmas movies. The movie’s synopsis reads: “Allison Bennet (Rachel Boston), along with her daughter Olivia and mother Martha (Patricia Richardson), run a bakery in the small mountain town of White Pines, Tennessee. When Matthew (Andrew Walker), a charming real estate developer, tries to buy the town for a corporate ski resort, Allison and the townspeople must work together to prevent that from happening. And just when the Bennet ladies seem out of luck, an unexpected visitor—with a well-known sweet tooth for cookies and milk—comes to the bakery and may, in fact, be the key to solving everything. “A Christmas in Tennessee” is produced by Smokey Mountain Films Inc. and Juliette Hagopian. Howard Braunstein serves as executive producer. Gary Yates directs with a script written by Cassie Doyle.”

Rachel Boston plays Allison Bennet in the movie. She’s a prolific and talented actor and has appeared on many Hallmark Christmas movies too. Her many credits include The Good Doctor, Christmas in Angel Falls, A Rose for Christmas, Stop the Wedding, Witches of East End (Ingrid), Ice Sculpture Christmas, A Ring by Spring, Black Marigolds, In Plain Sight (Det. Abigail Chaffee), Scoundrels (Tanya), The Ex List (Daphne), ER, 7th Heaven, American Dreams

Caroline Rhea also stars in the movie. Her many credits include Funny You Should Ask, Bruno & Boots, Phineas and Ferb (Linda), Manhattan Love Story, Local Talent, Sordid Lives (Noleta), The Suite Life of Zach and Cody, Sabrina the Teenage Witch (Hilda/Fay), Happily Ever After, The Santa Claus Brothers, Pride & Joy (Carol), and much more.

Patricia Richardson stars in the movie as Martha. She may be best known for playign JillTaylor on Home Improvement, for which she was nominated for two Golden Globes and four Emmies. Her many credits include Dayworld, Last Man Standing, Snow Bride, Chance at Romance, Smart Cookies, The Jensen Project, The West Wing (Sheila), Strong Medicine (Dr. Any Campbell), Blonde, Home Improvement, Eisenhower & Lutz, Double Trouble, and much more.

Andrew Walker plays the role of Matthew in the movie. He’s also a frequent star of Hallmark movies. He started his acting career as a recurring lead on Student Bodies and then cast as a lead in Back to Sherwood and Radio Active. His other many credits include Maybe It’s Me, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Wicked Minds, Lies and Deception, Snowed-Inn Christmas, AGainst the Wall, ER, CSI: Miami, CSI: New York, Without a Trace, The Big Bang Theory, When Calls the Heart, Steel Toes, Loaded, Penthouse North, God Bless the Broken Road, The Perfect Catch, Love on Ice, A Dream of Christmas, and more.

Kate Moyer stars as Olivia. She has starred on Holly Hobbie as Heather Hobbie in nine episodes, Our House as Becca, and she was on It in an uncredited role as Esther. She’s a dancer too, performing ballet, jazz, and tap.

Cherissa Richards stars as Lindsey. Her other credits include Under the Autumn Moon, The Christmas Heart, and Heater. She’s also involved in many stage productions.

What did you think of the movie? Let us and other viewers know in the comments below.