Lynne Cheney Now: Where Is Dick Cheney’s Wife Today?

In the new movie about Dick Cheney by Adam McKay, called Vice, Amy Adams portrays Dick Cheney’s wife, Lynne Cheney. But where is Lynne Cheney today?

Lynne Cheney has been married to Dick Cheney since 1964. Today, they have two daughters and seven grandchildren. Their daughter Elizabeth “Liz” Cheney is married to Philip Perry, former general counsel for the Department of Homeland Security, and they have five children. Their other daughter, Mary, is married to Heather Roan Poe and they have two children: Samuel David Cheney and Sarah Lynne Cheney. Mary, who is openly lesbian, is part of the reason that both Lynne and Dick support same-sex marriage.

Lynne has a bachelor’s in English Literature, a Master of Arts, and a Ph.D. in 19th Century British Literature. She was the Chair of the National Endowment for the Humanities from 1986 to 1993, and founded the American Council of Trustees and Alumni. She was on Lockheed’s Board of Directors from 1994 to 2001 and gave up the position just before Dick Cheney’s inauguration as Vice President.

Lynne Cheney is 77 years old today and has authored numerous bestselling books, including many children’s books, over the years. The books she has most recently written include James Madison: A Life Reconsidered (published in 2014), We the People: The Story of Our Constitution (2008), and Blue Skies, No Fences: A Memoir of Childhood and Family (2007.) Here she is talking about her book about James Madison.

In 2007, Lynne Cheney considered running for Senate following Craig L. Thomas’s death while he was Senator of Wyoming. She was considered a top contender to complete his term and was considering the position, but never followed through. In 2015, she admitted that she considered it. In fact, she was once even mentioned as a possible Vice Presidential option for George W. Bush in 2000, while her husband was head of the nominating committee (before he was ultimately chosen for the position.)

Today, Lynne Cheney is still in the public eye. She was her husband at John McCain’s funeral, sitting between the Clintons and Al Gore.

She was also with Dick Cheney, attending George H.W. Bush’s funeral, and was noted as one of the notable people who were there. She was seated with her husband during the funeral, directly behind the Obamas and the Clintons, and next to Joe and Jill Biden.