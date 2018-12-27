Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth’s Relationship Over the Last 10 Years [PHOTOS]

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Getty Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth arrive for the premiere of "The Last Song."

10 years later …..

Miley Cyrus confirmed today on Instagram that she and long-time boyfriend, Liam Hemsworth, are married. According to her posts, the wedding took place on December 23; speculations of a secret, private wedding circulated after guests at the event shared Instagram story videos of Cyrus dressed in white, cutting a cake with Hemsworth in front of “Mr. & Mrs.” balloons.

Here are some of the photos documenting the couple’s relationship over the last ten-ish years, and the moments that led to their marriage:

2018

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

GettyMiley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

2017

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus at The World Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Ragnarok.”

My little angel and I.

2016

Just another day at the office

Happiest birthday to my favorite little angel!

Happy birthday Jesus

2013

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

GettyMiley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth at the premiere of Relativity Media’s “Paranoia.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth’s last public appearance before their break-up was at the premiere of Paranoia. The couple’s on-and-off status would remain out of the public eye until 2016.

2012

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth attend the 20th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth in the audience during Muhammad Ali’s Celebrity Fight Night XVIII.

2010

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

GettyLiam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus attend the 18th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Award Party.

After filming The Last Song in 2009, where the two met, they debuted their relationship at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Award Party. They appeared again for The Last Song‘s premiere.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth arrive for the premiere of “The Last Song.”

