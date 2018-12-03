‘Nightflyers’ on Netflix: What We Know So Far

George R.R. Martin’s novella Nightflyers is finally coming to TV, thanks to Syfy’s new 10-episode series Nightflyers. The show premieres on the Syfy channel tonight, Sunday, December 2. But can you watch it on Netflix too? Details are a little hazy about that question so far.

If you live outside the United States, you’ll be able to watch Nightflyers on Netflix soon. But you’re out of luck if you’re in the U.S. That’s because Netflix joined the series as co-producer, but only holds the international airing rights, plus secondary airing rights in the U.S. So it won’t be able to release the series on Netflix in the U.S. until sometime after it airs on Syfy, likely sometime much later.

If you’re an international viewer, such as in the UK or Ireland, you’ll eventually be able to catch Nightflyers on Netflix. But unfortunately, Netflix hasn’t yet revealed exactly when the show is going to be available, Express reported. The earliest that Netflix could make new episodes available would be the day after they air in the United States. But they might also wait longer than that. And since Netflix has been a bit tight-lipped about a release date, it will likely be later than fans are hoping.

An article by Equire noted that Nightflyers would be available on Netflix outside the U.S. sometime in 2019. So far there’s been no solid indication that Netflix is planning to air it internationally right away as it airs in the U.S. Some sources are indicating it might be released in March 2019, but those have not been verified.

Notably, Netflix’s UK & Ireland Twitter account has not said anything recently about Nightflyers, despite the show premiering today in the U.S. on Syfy. They also haven’t answered questions on Twitter about the show.

@NetflixUK Hi when will Nightflyers be released? — Rhona March (@numbnuts666) November 29, 2018

A viewer in Latin America was saddened to not find Nightflyers on Netflix today:

Abrí contenta netflix pensando que ya iban a estar los capítulos de Nightflyers pero me encuentro que por más que tengan los derechos, netflix no puso fecha acá en latam. Sabes cómo voy a verlos por popcorn no. No se porque te pago la suscripción todavía gran ene — Laui Mormont 💚 (@thisislaui) December 2, 2018

The Netflix UK Twitter account’s last post about Nightflyers was in July (the video below isn’t viewable in the U.S.)

There’s even an official Nightflyers Netflix account, and it hasn’t posted a single tweet since releasing one tweet in July.

Welcome to the Nightflyer. Board at your own risk. Coming soon to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ygi6AHt3e3 — Nightflyers (@nightflyersNFLX) July 19, 2018

So that’s a pretty safe bet that we’ll be waiting a while to see it on Netflix anywhere.

So far, Netflix has only said that Nightflyers will be available internationally “soon.” And in the U.S. it will likely be even later than that. We will update this story when we have more details.