Are ’90 Day Fiance’ Couple Olga & Steven Still Together?

Olga Koshimbetova and Steven Frend are one of the younger couples on 90 Day Fiance this season and they only knew each other a very short time before Olga got pregnant. On the show, Steven flies to Russia in order to be supportive of Olga and to be present for the birth of his baby boy. Unfortunately, the couple does not have much time together before the arrival of their son. And, after the birth, Steven becomes very impatient with Olga, who is recovering from a C-section birth and is tending to their newborn. Steven also feels that Olga should be paying more attention to him and not just to the baby. This is difficult for Olga to digest and the two continue to argue.

Because of Steven’s behavior on the show, he received criticism from viewers online. Steven said that he has been trying to better himself and Olga came to her man’s defense online as well. In response to haters, Olga wrote the following statement on Instagram, “To everyone out there, stop being so concerned of my well being and let me make my own life decision, I know what’s best for me and my family. I know Steven better than every single one of you. For you all to “care” about me is okay but I do not appreciate the way you all are trying to do so, stop. Your opinions will never take an [effect] in my relationship with him but I am tired of seeing this. If you all care so much for my well being, let me be happy and live my life the way I want to.”

As for what Steven had to say about his behavior, he wrote this message on Instagram, “If you go back seven months ago on the day when everything started with Olga, I would certainly change some moments … Yes, I realize that I was a bit rude and gave vent to my emotions to a girl who was going through a lot after giving birth. Like any person, I make mistakes, I learn. No one on earth is perfect. I know my cons and I’m working on it. I love this girl with all my heart and soul and thank her for our son.” Steven has admitted that he comes from a family that has anger issues.

Just looking at each of their social media accounts, it appears that Steven and Olga are very much still together. And, according to Romper, Olga moved to Maryland so that she, fiance Steven and their son could all be together. But, there have been no reports of the couple getting married yet.

Olga gave birth to the couple’s son, Richie Aleksandr Frend, on April 19, 2018. The couple calls their son by the name Alex.

Steven’s father died when he was just 7 years old and Steven was vocal about wanting to be a major part of his son’s life because he missed out on that in his own childhood. Reality TV World reported that Steven said despite the bad moments being shown on television, the couple always ends the day on a good note, with an “I love you” and a kiss.