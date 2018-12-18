When Does ‘The Voice’ Season 16 Premiere? What Is the 2019 Air Date?

Tonight on The Voice, the final four contestants compete one last time for the title of season 15 champion. Three of the four coaches have at least one finalist on their team in contention for the win (Blake Shelton has two; Adam Levine has none in the finals this year). After The Voice‘s 15th season ends tonight, the show will return in spring 2019 for its 16th season.

While the official premiere date for season 16 has not been announced, Variety reports that it is set to “launch” in Spring 2019. The show’s last spring season was 2018’s season 14, which premiered on February 26 and concluded with a live finale on May 22. Season 12 in 2017 aired from February 27 to May 23; in 2016, which was a leap year, the spring season was February 29 to May 24. The past three spring seasons have premiered on the last Monday of February, so if NBC does not change their programming schedule, season 16 should start on February 25, 2019.

Season 15 was coached by music powerhouses Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, and Jennifer Hudson.

The Voice coach fixtures Blake Shelton and Adam Levine will be returning for season 16, as well as season 14’s winning coach Kelly Clarkson. Season 15 coach Jennifer Hudson, who also coaches for The Voice UK, will not be returning for season 16. John Legend will take her place as a first-time coach. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news, saying that sources said Legend “came to NBC with a desire to be on The Voice.” According to E! News, Paul Telegdy, NBC Entertainment’s “alternative and reality group” president, said “John Legend is a one-of-a-kind musician and producer with remarkable skills that are beyond measure. His multi-dimensional career and incredible talents provide a repertoire that will excite and inspire our artists. This coaching panel is sure to ignite season 16.” Earlier this year, Legend won an Emmy for his televised production of Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, earning him the prestigious “EGOT” status (EGOT means that he has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award).

The addition of John Legend as a coach on the reality television competition was announced in September, days before the start of season 15. Legend, who has appeared on the show before to mentor, shared the news on Instagram, writing: “I’m thrilled to join the coaches of @nbcthevoice. I’ve been a guest and mentor on the show multiple times and I’m so excited to discover talented singers and help them make the most of their gift. I hope the world is ready for #TeamJL.” Fans of both Legend and the show were excited by the news, and many who had stopped watching the franchised show commented that they would start watching again because of this development. Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, was less enthusiastic, joking in an Instagram post on their anniversary “My everything, I love you and am so proud of the story we’ve created…But you are an asshole for releasing your @nbcthevoice news on my target launch day for real.”

Tonight on NBC at 8pm ET, to conclude the show’s two-night finale, the season 15 winner of The Voice will be chosen. Chris Kroeze (Team Blake), Chevel Sheperd (Team Kelly), Kirk Jay (Team Blake), and Kennedy Holmes (Team Jennifer).