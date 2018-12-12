Last night, the top 8 contestants on season 15 of The Voice performed for America’s votes and tonight, the results will be revealed to America live. The top three artists will be declared safe. Then, the runners-up will be eligible to perform for the Instant Save vote, which will allow one of them to be saved in real-time. This means that each of them will deliver a new performance for the audience and they will be judged. Only 4 contestants will make it through to the two-part finale, which airs next week.

Tonight, America will have the opportunity to save their favorite singer by tweeting out #VoiceSave with the artist’s name. At the end of tonight’s live episode, the saved artist who makes it through as a finalist will be revealed and they will move forward to next week.

For those who would like to participate in the voting process tonight, check out the different ways to cast your votes and get the rundown on how to execute each one below.

Online Voting

Viewers at home can vote for The Voice performers on the NBC official website, as well as on Twitter. Visit www.nbc.com/VoiceVote. The limit for voting this way is 10 votes per contestant or email address, per voting window. You can also vote for artists via Facebook here.

How to Use “The Voice” App to Vote

In order to vote by using The Voice App, you can download it here. The site allows you to download the voting app via Google Play and the Apple Store.

During most of the live shows, users can start their voting as soon as the show starts. And, on live results nights, you can instantly SAVE your favorite singers with a “tap-to-tweet” straight from the app. The limit for this voting method is 10 votes per artist and per email address. App voting for the show is available in every state in the U.S. for people over the age of 13.

Voting on iTunes

Fans can also normally vote for contestants by downloading their “eligible songs” on iTunes during the voting windows. The limit for this is 10 streams per eligible song of AppleID. The contestant with the most streams per eligible song will get a special reward, which is the “Apple Music Bonus.” This multiplies the number of streams on their eligible song by 5. It is a big help in the votes for the winning artist.

Xfinity X1 “The Voice” Vote

If you have an Xfinity X1 set-top box and remote, you can use them for voting. Just follow the directions or prompts on the screen during the live broadcast of the show, or for an hour after, as reported by Country Living. Via Xfinity X1, you can vote for your favorites up to 10 times per artist/per email address, Facebook account, or Xfinity account, just like the other voting methods.

On tonight’s live eliminations episode, Jennifer Hudson will perform the song “I’ll Fight”. In addition, music artists Hailee Steinfeld and Michael Buble will each perform.

The show airs tonight, from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 8 p.m. CT, on the NBC network, so tune in to see the live elimination and performances.

For those who do not have a cable subscription, you may be looking for alternative ways to watch the show. Read on below for the rundown on how to watch the knockouts online, who the competing contestants are, the key adviser and more.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch The Voice live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.