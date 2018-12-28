Grace Miguel, Usher’s Estranged Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Grace Miguel, 48, whose real name is Michelle Grace Harry, and R&B singer Usher married in 2015. On December 28, The Blast reported that Usher filed for divorce from Grace, months after the two decided to separate.
“After much thought and consideration, we have mutually decided to separate as a couple. We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward,” the couple said in a joint statement at the time of their initial separation.
The separation came just months after Usher was accused of spreading the herpes virus to three different people.
Miguel, a Brooklyn native, began dating Usher back in 2009. She was previously thought to be supporting her husband through difficult times, but it appears as though the two couldn’t work things out.
1. She Was Thought to Be Supporting Her Husband During His Herpes Scandal & Subsequent Lawsuits
In April, attorney Lisa Bloom was slated to file lawsuits against Usher on behalf of three clients; two women and one man. All three of Bloom’s clients, who initially decided to keep their names private, claim that they had sexual relations with Usher several years ago and that he had herpes at the time and didn’t tell them.
According to the Daily Mail, Usher was being sued for several million dollars. Despite these claims and lawsuits, Miguel chose to stand by her man, not letting any of this interfere with their marriage. A source told TMZ that Miguel wasn’t too concerned with the lawsuit at this time.
“Grace isn’t concerned at all about the allegation Usher slept with a woman, who sued as Jane Doe, at least twice this year. We’re told Grace, who’s been Mrs. Ush for 2 years, isn’t giving the lawsuit any weight,” TMZ reported at the time.
A few months later, TMZ confirmed that one of the lawsuits had been dropped.
While that may be in the past, Grace and Usher couldn’t work through their marriage. It’s unclear what exactly drove them apart, but the aforementioned lawsuits and drama could have something to do with it.
2. She Has Worked as Usher’s Manager But it’s Unknown if She Will Continue to Work With Him Professionally
PUT YOUR OWN MASK ON FIRST… I work everyday to create the energy to sustain my happy and positive outlook on life! At a young age I was taught two rituals of self care, to dress myself and make sure I eat but I was not taught as a child how to set the tone for a joyous day. As children we used to access and harness playful and light energy organically. As an adult I have learned that if we don’t get up every day with a commitment to joy, were not gonna have it. It’s a choice and a decision to reset each new day to the default of happiness. A life filled with amazing opportunities is attracted to an illuminating spirit. It doesn't have to be complicated, take a long time or be what you think of traditionally. The 3 tools in my toolkit changes seasonally or sometimes based on the level of need but I do not leave my house without doing them. Contrary to popular (my goal is to get it to unpopular) belief YOU get to decide how you wanna feel everyday, every moment and in every situation. And if you are reading this and getting overwhelmed by the idea of making the time to add yoga or meditation into your already packed day, then here are other tool option suggestions for YOUR toolkit… I. Send a morning love text to 3 people, letting them know how much you appreciate them in your life. II. Play 1 song (loud) that you haven't heard in years that puts you into an immediate state of Happy, happy, happy! Your pre-adult invincibility song. Then dance your ass off to it for the full duration of the song. III. Stare into your eyes in the mirror and say to yourself all the things you are proud of (this week, month, year, ever!) Put on your timer and build up to 3 mins of giving yourself props for killin it! V. Smile at every person you pass on your way to work. When they smile back tell them to have a fun day! VI. If you don't have time to go to the gym then do a 20 minute class on your phone. I use Glo when I can’t get to a live yoga class. Giving yourself moments that put YOU first, gets you in the JOY ZONE. This is the shit you know, but need a reminder that you already know IT. Commit to unleashing your full potential every morning!!!
Miguel has worked as Usher’s manager for several years. In a previous interview, Usher talked about the business relationship that he has with his wife.
“I have an incredible partner and manager. She has helped me through some of the hardest times in my life and my career. She’s someone who’s been able to support and understand all of who I am. Not just as a dancer or as a performer or as a singer, but as a humanitarian and a businessman and as a person,” Usher told Billboard Magazine a year before he and Miguel tied the knot.
In 2016, Usher confirmed that he had signed on to work with Scooter Braun as his manager, though it is unclear if Miguel still serves as a co-manager.
“I’ve always been in the Scooter family. We actually have worked together on artists, and worked together in business. So it’s just a continuum,” Usher told Billboard after inking the deal.
Miguel also served as a board member for Usher’s New Look. According to the non-profit organization’s website, Usher’s New Look works to “provide underserved youth with the ability to see past their current circumstances and discover a new perspective, or new outlook, on what their life could be.” Miguel’s name is no longer listed on the website, however.
Prior to that, Miguel worked as the executive chef on set of The Cosby Show, according to E! News. She actually has quite the resume, according to the site.
“She climbed her way to the top, working for companies like MCA Records, Jive Records, AND Geffen Records. She is now the Executive Vice President of Marketing/Creative Services at Island Def Jam Records.”
It is unknown if their professional relationship will change now that they are splitting up.
3. She Has 2 Kids From a Previous Relationship
Miguel is a mother of two grown kids, a daughter named Leaf and a son named Raiden, from a previous relationship.
Leaf has her heart set on a music career and already has a fairly substantial following on Instagram. She often shares videos of herself performing and released an album called Trinity on August 18. The album has 13 tracks and is listed under the rap/hip-hop category on iTunes.
According to the Pulse, Miguel’s son, Raiden, was dating Lauryn Hill’s daughter, Selah Marley. It is unclear if the two are still dating as Selah’s Instagram appears free of any relationship photos.
Usher is a dad to two sons, Usher V, age 9, and Naviyd Ely, 8, from his first marriage to Tameka Foster.
4. She & Usher Got Engaged in 2015 & Secretly Wed a Few Months Later
HALLOWEEN (All Hallows Eve) A yearly celebration on October 31, the time in the liturgical year dedicated to remembering the dead, the saints (hallows) and the martyrs. According to many scholars, All Hallows Eve is a Christianized feast influenced by Celtic harvest festivals with possible pagan roots. This celebration is observed in many countries under different names but in fact it is about honoring the Death. In the United States, it is celebrated by trick-or-treating, carving pumpkins into jack-o’-lanterns and divination games, playing pranks, visiting haunted attractions, telling scary stories and watching horror films. DAY OF THE DEAD (Día de los Muertos) A holiday celebrated by people of Mexican heritage elsewhere that focuses on gatherings of family and friends to pray for and remember friends and family members who have died, and help support their spiritual journey by building altars in their homes, with offerings of food and drink for the departed and they still hold grave-side vigils on 2 November, when they believe their relatives return to visit. Despite the name, Day of the Dead is more of a celebration of life. HAITIAN GEDE In Haiti, it is known is Fet Gede. Fet Gede is a holiday very similar to Day of the Dead and is celebrated November 1- November 2. The Guédé are the family of Loas (spirits) that embodies the powers of Death and Fertility. Guédé spirits include Guédé Doubye, Guédé Linto, Guédé Loraj, Guédé Nibo and Guédé Ti Malis. They love the drum rhythm and the dance called Banda from the Haitian folklore. In possession, they will drink or rub themselves with a mixture of kleren( raw rum) and 21 piman bouk (very spicy peppers). The origin of all three is the focus on connecting with our past selves and ancestors to help make for a better living and future. Many other countries celebrate something similar, however there are different beliefs and rituals attached to it. “For in this web of life, we are all connected and we are here as result of the efforts and energy of those who came before us.” #AllTheWaysWeAreTheSame #RaceReligionHolidays #WeAreEACHOTHER 👉🏽
Miguel and Usher’s relationship has been kept relatively quiet, for the most part. The couple got engaged back in 2015, but they didn’t make any kind of official announcement about their plans to marry.
The first outlet to confirm the couple’s engagement was Love B Scott. The site pointed out that Usher and Miguel had been spotted in Miami after getting engaged and Miguel was seen with a ring on that finger. It was later confirmed that Usher popped the question in early 2015.
Nine months later, Usher and Miguel tied the knot. The couple decided to elope, despite having planned an ultra-private ceremony with 100 close family and friends in attendance at an Atlanta-area venue.
Usher confirmed the exciting news during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres. You can check that out below.
“One thing that has come from having a great partner like Grace is being able to cherish the places that I’ve gone. We see the monumental sites, go to the museums, eat in the best restaurants. I’m that guy now! In the past I’d do what I have to do and get on the bus to the next city. Life has become a vacation,” Usher previously told Billboard Magazine.
5. She Doesn’t Get Along With Usher’s Ex
Miguel and Usher’s ex-wife, Tameka Foster, are known to have “bad blood.” During Usher’s tumultuous custody hearing with Foster back in 2012, Foster actually spat on Miguel — something that she admitted to in court.
“I probably pushed him. I pushed him off because he was trying to, like, kind of move me…I was very upset. I said, ‘You don’t bring your mistress’—I probably said a few other words, choice words— ‘Do not bring her to my house,'” Foster said at the time, according to E! News.
As far as Usher’s lawsuits are concerned, sources told TMZ that one of the women suing the singer is actually friends with Foster. This is said to be the reason that Miguel isn’t paying the lawsuit too much attention.
“Our sources say the woman suing has a history with Usher. She was a close friend of his first wife, Tameka Foster, and attended their 2007 wedding. We’re told Usher believes she has a thing against him, and has for a long time.”
2 Comments
Things happen in life Usher has gotten treated, who realky knows who gave the virus to whom…let this man live…diseases are alive and kicking..being spread by multiple partners. It is what it is. The man is taking medicine..and the heavy accuser..i dont believe he touched that girl at all.. The girl has no self worth..
First fact is that she has herpes.