WATCH: Cardi B Accidentally Flashes Crowd During Concert

Cardi B suffered a wardrobe malfunction during her performance at the 2018 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball. The rapper performed wearing a revealing gold fringed outfit with a crop top and a short skirt, but when she turned around to dance during one of her songs, the skirt accidentally rose up to reveal her bare behind.

Cardi B managed to bounce back from the slip up, however, and continue performing to a sold out crowd. Later during the performance, she was joined by her husband, Migos rapper Offset, and their infant daughter Kulture.

This is not the first time that Cardi has had to deal with wardrobe malfunctions. During the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, the rapper suffered a nip slip that forced the producers to cut away from her performance while she pulled up her dress. When the camera cut back to Cardi to finish her introduction, she had managed to fix her dress and held her hand over her breast to make sure it stayed put.

Cardi’s performance at the Jingle Ball was her first since reigniting her feud with Nicki Minaj. The latter recently put out the music video to her single “Good Form”, which featured two bartenders, Jade and Baddie GI, who are reportedly planning to sue Cardi for “ordering an attack on them at the strip club where they work.” Cardi denies ever ordering an attack. One of the bartenders, Jade, is rumored to be dating Tekashi 6ix9ine, who worked with Minaj on the song “MAMA.” The album track sees Minaj accuse Cardi of offering sexual favors to get ahead in the music industry.



“I was out in Spain rockin’ a Medusa head / I ain’t never have to give a rap producer head/If I do, though, I’ma write a book like Supahead,” Minaj raps. “This ain’t wonder that I’m makin’, this that super bread / Splish, splash, f*ck him in a hurry, quick, fast.” Cardi responded to the claim on Instagram Live, stressing that she never offered sexual favors to anyone.

“Nah, I never f*cked a deejay on God. I dealt with scammers. Drug dealers. I’ve dealt with some bum ass n*ggas but I never f*cked me a deejay,” she explained. “I know what y’all gonna ask me and I addressed this a whole lot of times, ‘Didn’t you f*ck Self?’ No, I never f*cked Self. I never been in a relationship with Self. I never flirted with Self.” Watch the full Instagram video above.