How to Watch ‘Dancing With the Stars Juniors’ Finale Online

Tonight is the finale episode of Dancing With the Stars Juniors and the remaining teams of contestants will be shown in their final performances of the season. In addition to tonight’s show being the grand finale, it will also be a holiday-themed episode. For those who do not have a cable subscription or do not have the proper login information, there are still several ways to watch the show. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free 5-day trial right here (you don’t need to have PlayStation to sign up), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR, but there are some restrictions.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now also offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.

Ahead of tonight’s big finale, we have the rundown on what to expect, who’s left in the competition, what time the show airs and more below.

DWTS JUNIORS FINALE TIME & DATE: The finale episode of the show airs tonight, on December 9, 2018, in its regular Sunday night time slot. The show runs from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 8 p.m. CT.

“DANCING WITH THE STARS JUNIORS” 2018 CAST REMAINING: The remaining contestants left in the competition, along with their jr. pro partners and mentors include:

Black-ish actor Miles Brown with Rylee Arnold and mentor Lindsay Arnold. Rylee is Lindsay’s little sister.

Professional skateboarder Sky Brown is dancing with partner JT Church, under the guidance of Alan Bersten.

Ariana Greenblatt, from Stuck in the Middle and Avengers: Infinity War is dancing with partner Artyon Celestine, who some may recognize from America’s Got Talent. They are mentored by new DWTS pro Brandon Armstrong.

Mackenzie Ziegler, who is already a dancer, as well as a singer and an actress, is partnered with Sage Rosen. Ziegler has gotten criticism for being a trained dancer and participating on the show as a contestant. Gleb Savchenko is the mentor for them.

DWTS JUNIORS FINALE 2018 SYNOPSIS: According to the official ABC synopsis, “The night kicks off with all 12 Juniors kid couples, their mentors, judges Mandy Moore, Val Chmerkovskiy and Adam Rippon, and hosts Jordan Fischer and Frankie Muniz dancing to Whitney Myer’s “Dancing in the Stars.” For their first dance, the four finalist couples will each reprise a favorite dance they performed during the season, which will also feature their mentor. Each couple will perform a jazz, cha cha or salsa. For their second dance, each couple will perform a no-holds-barred freestyle to a special holiday-themed song. At the end of the night, based on the studio audience vote combined with the judges’ scores, one couple will be crowned the champion, culminating an incredible season, and take home the all-new Juniors Mirrorball trophy.”

DWTS JUNIORS 2018 JUDGES & HOSTS: The hosts over the course of the season have been Dancing with the Stars season 25’s Mirrorball Trophy winner Jordan Fisher and finalist Frankie Muniz. The judges are choreographer Mandy Moore, DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy, along with DWTS champion and Olympian Adam Rippon.